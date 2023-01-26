84 LUMBER HOSTS HIRING EVENT IN TONAWANDA, NY, ON FEBUARY 2

Building materials supplier announces first hiring event of the year in the Buffalo market to fill immediate job openings

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is recruiting for eight immediate openings in its Millersport and Tonawanda locations. Job seekers can interview for open positions at a hiring event on Feb. 2, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the company's Tonawanda location (2286 Military Road, Tonawanda, NY 14150). The company employs more than 56 people across five stores in the Buffalo market.

84 Lumber Hiring Event

"It is a primary goal to continue bringing in top tier talent to 84 Lumber," said Phil Garuccio, divisional vice president of 84 Lumber. "Our hiring events have proven to be greatly successful, as candidates do not need prior construction experience, only the desire to learn. 84 Lumber's onboarding program offers comprehensive training, which opens the door for a wide range of associates. We pride ourselves on the ability to hire fresh talent and provide endless opportunities to grow within the company."

Hiring event attendees will participate in job interviews and learn more about 84 Lumber's company culture. Some attendees may receive a job offer on site.

Here is a look at open positions:

Manager trainees (MTs) enter an intensive on-the-job training program that teaches them about the company's business and puts them on a path to become a future leader within the enterprise. Starting compensation for manager trainees is $46,000 to $48,000 per year.

Yard associates perform essential functions behind the scenes – from the management of supply shipments to the operation of forklifts and other equipment. No prior experience is necessary, and the starting salary is $15 per hour.

Truck drivers' primary roles consist of delivering materials to customer job sites, as well as building loads for deliveries, operating a forklift, and maintaining a safe, clean, and well-organized lumber yard. Starting compensation is $16 per hour, but negotiable depending on experience.

Truck driver helpers are responsible for assisting in the delivery of material to customer job sites. This position requires moving mechanical parts, operating a forklift and building loads for delivery. No prior experience is necessary, and the starting salary is $15 per hour.

To save time, the company strongly encourages candidates to apply for positions online before they attend the event. On-site pre-employment drug screening will be available for applicants. Candidates who advance in the process also will be required to pass a background check prior to employment. For more information on the open positions, visit the indeed page.

About 84 Lumber

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates 310 facilities which include stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 35 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy, 84 Lumber was named one of America's Largest Private Companies by Forbes and also made the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies in 2022. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook.com/84lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber.

