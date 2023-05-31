84 Lumber Opens New Morgantown, West Virginia Facility

News provided by

84 Lumber

31 May, 2023, 16:13 ET

New Store Boasts the State's Premier Kitchen & Bath Design Center

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is proud to announce the relocation of its Morgantown, West Virginia store. The space includes roofing, trim, treated lumber, windows, doors, and a spectacular new kitchen and bath design center.

84 Lumber has had a home in West Virginia since 1958 and has been in the Morgantown area since 1978. The new facility is located at 3208 Earl L Core Road on over 10 acres, and currently employs 32 store associates, with plans to hire additional salespeople and sales support.

Continue Reading
Maryanne Reed, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, West Virginia University; Maggie Hardy, Owner & CEO, 84 Lumber; Mitch Feldman, VP Specialty Purchasing, Fleet Logistics, 84 Lumber
Maryanne Reed, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, West Virginia University; Maggie Hardy, Owner & CEO, 84 Lumber; Mitch Feldman, VP Specialty Purchasing, Fleet Logistics, 84 Lumber
Maggie Hardy, Owner & CEO, 84 Lumber, officially opens the new Morgantown, WV facility
Maggie Hardy, Owner & CEO, 84 Lumber, officially opens the new Morgantown, WV facility

"We moved to this much larger facility because of the growth in Morgantown. We outgrew the previous space and needed more capacity to better serve our customers," said Maggie Hardy, owner & CEO of 84 Lumber. "Aside from offering essential materials to local builders and homeowners, I am proud to say that we will be the premier kitchen and bath, window, and door showroom in the state of West Virginia."

The new full-service kitchen and bath design center includes a full cabinet center and an exclusive Andersen Window showroom. A certified kitchen and bath designer is also on staff to help guide customers through the design process. In addition, quartz and granite countertops, appliances, interior and exterior doors, decking, roofing, siding, and more will also be on display.

"A showroom is a place for customers to shop, but it's so much more – it's an experience," said Store Manager JC Whitehair. "Here, customers can go beyond window shopping. They can test, touch, try, and examine all the products."

The showroom is open to both the public and the trade, including interior designers, builders, remodelers, and contractors. With the opening of this expanded store and manufacturing facility, 84 Lumber remains strong in its continued prospect for growth.

"We value our customers and listen to what is important to them to grow their businesses. As a result, in West Virginia and across the country, we are growing and expanding in two ways – opening new locations and investing in existing markets like Morgantown," said Hardy.

Investing in the Future

Hardy announced a $50,000 scholarship to West Virginia University. The 84 Lumber Endowed Scholarship is intended to assist students who are either a veteran, active-duty military, an ROTC cadet, a dependent of a military veteran or active-duty military, or a female student.

"We take great pride in giving back to our military and veteran families, and we value the quality education and services provided by the state's premier academic institution, West Virginia University," said Hardy. West Virginia University is a public land-grant research university with its main campus in Morgantown. The WVU System is a family of distinctive campuses; 13 Morgantown colleges and schools offer 355 majors in agriculture, natural resources, and design; applied and human sciences; arts and sciences; business and economics; creative arts; dentistry; engineering and mineral resources; law; medicine; nursing; pharmacy; and public health.

"West Virginia University is committed to helping veterans and active-military students. They and their families give so much of themselves, and we appreciate this endowment from 84 Lumber which will support scholarships so they may further their education," WVU President Gordon Gee said.

84 Lumber celebrated the new store location with the community over the Memorial Day Weekend. The event was attended by local business leaders, 84 Lumber associates, local and state government leaders, as well as customers and local vendors.

The company helped to honor Hometown Heroes with a giveaway of United States flags during two public events. Attendees were invited to sign a banner with the name of their personal Hometown Hero – whether a current military family member, a friend or neighbor, a veteran, or a deceased military serviceperson. The banner will be permanently displayed at the new 84 Lumber Morgantown location.

The celebrations featured food, music, giveaways, special guest appearances by West Virginia athletes, as well as sawing and chopping demonstrations by Martha King, a two-time National Champion, and multi-title World Champion Lumber Jill.

To learn more, visit www.84Lumber.com or follow 84 Lumber on FacebookInstagram or LinkedIn.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates 310 facilities which include stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops and engineered wood product centers in 35 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy, 84 Lumber was named one of America's Largest Private Companies by Forbes and also made the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies in 2022. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

SOURCE 84 Lumber

Also from this source

84 Lumber Announces Presenting Sponsorship of 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

84 Lumber Celebrates Military Appreciation Month and Honors Associate Veterans

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.