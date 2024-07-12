84 Lumber Returning as Presenting Sponsor of 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree for Third Consecutive Year

"The People's Tree" will travel 4,200 miles from Alaska to Washington, D.C. for the holiday season



EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, marking the third year the company has been the presenting sponsor of what is affectionately known as "The People's Tree."

84 Lumber is the Presenting Sponsor of the 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

This year's tree will travel over 4,200 miles from the Tongass National Forest in Alaska – America's largest national forest – to reach the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. for the 2024 holiday season. It is expected to generate widespread enthusiasm in all the communities it visits.

Every year since 1970, the U.S. Forest Service, in cooperation with the U.S. Architect of the Capitol's Office, has selected a tree from one of the 154 forests it manages, made possible with the help of many individuals, non-profits, and private sector businesses. This is only the second time the tree has come from Alaska, America's largest state.

"With this year's tree coming from Alaska, it will cover a lot more ground and reach even more communities as it makes its way to the Capitol," said Maggie Hardy, owner and CEO of 84 Lumber.

"Since our founding in 1956, 84 Lumber has covered a lot more territory and touched more communities across the country. We have expanded into 33 states with over 320 facilities, and this year's tree will be passing near some of our newest locations in Greely and Denver, Colorado and Boise, Idaho. The tree also will potentially visit Columbus, Ohio and Indianapolis, Indiana where we have multiple facilities," said Hardy. "All of us at 84 Lumber are proud to help bring this annual holiday gift to our nation's capital for everyone in the country to enjoy," she said.

"Each year represents a unique journey for the People's Tree," said Terry Baker, CEO, Society of American Foresters. "2024's journey will be special as it ties Alaska and its National Forests to our nation's capital! Our ability to connect communities across our country through the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree project is made possible by generous donations. We applaud 84 Lumber's return as our presenting sponsor providing critical resources for uniting communities in celebration."

Trees must pass rigorous requirements before being considered for the Capitol. The Architect of the Capitol selects the tree each year according to strict criteria:

Height: The tree needs to be 65-85 feet in height.

Shape: The tree needs a perfect conical shape. Unlike Christmas trees placed in many living room corners, the Capitol Christmas tree will be viewed from all sides.

Characteristics: The tree must possess typical tree characteristics for that species as well as a straight stem, uniform branching, natural density, and a good rich color.

Once the tree is selected and harvested, it will be transported by sea to Seattle, Washington then transferred to a specially designed 104-foot tractor trailer before setting out on a whistlestop tour across the country to Washington, D.C. It will be delivered to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol and decorated with thousands of ornaments hand-made by Alaskans across the state. The tree lighting is planned for Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

As the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree embarks on its annual journey, it does so with the backing of esteemed national partners such as the Society of American Foresters (SAF), Alaska Geographic, and also presenting sponsor 84 Lumber.

Learn more and follow the journey of the 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree at:

To learn more about 84 Lumber, visit www.84lumber.com.

About the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative is a 54-year tradition in which one of the nation's 154 national forests provides a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. The project is made possible with support from partners with cash and in-kind contributions from companies large and small as well as volunteers locally and across America. For a list of 2024 sponsors and to join in the Christmas spirit, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com and @uscapitolchristmastree on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Society of American Foresters

For nearly 125 years, the Society of American Foresters (SAF), a professional member-based organization, has united forestry and natural resources professionals, boasting a membership of over 9,300 individuals. Dedicated to advancing sustainable forest management through science, education, and technology, SAF is committed to fostering professional excellence while safeguarding the enduring health, integrity, and utilization of forests for the betterment of society. In collaboration with Alaska Geographic, SAF serves as the non-profit partner of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, helping the USDA Forest Service to ensure a captivating and engaging journey.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Co. is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single and multifamily residences and commercial buildings. The company operates 320 facilities which include stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, and engineered wood product centers in 33 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking, and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy, 84 Lumber was named as one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 by Newsweek and was named one of America's Top Retailers 2024 by USA Today. The company was also recognized as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2023 by Forbes. The company also made the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies in 2023. For more information, visit www.84lumber.com and join us on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

SOURCE 84 Lumber