84 Lumber to Host Hiring Event in Charlotte Region, Seeks to Fill Immediate Openings in Manufacturing, Retail Stores

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is launching a recruitment effort to fill immediate openings at its retail and manufacturing locations in the greater Charlotte area. The company will host a Hiring Event on April 14 at the Huntersville location (11628 McCord Road, Huntersville, NC). At the event, job seekers will learn more about the company culture and get the opportunity to be interviewed for nearly 20 open positions in the area that include door shop associate, lumber yard/warehouse associate, driver, and management trainee (MT).

"At 84 Lumber, we have a substantial presence in Charlotte, including an engineered wood products hub, a designer training center, a door shop manufacturing facility, and two retail locations. In all, we employ nearly 200 people in the region," said Rob Woodrow, divisional vice president of the Southeast. "We're growing along with the growth in the construction industry – here in Charlotte and across the nation. We're looking for people seeking a fresh start."

Lumber yard, warehouse, and door shop associates need no prior experience and perform essential functions behind the scenes – from the manufacturing of doors to management of supply shipments and operation of equipment. These associates can expect a starting pay of between $10 and $15 per hour based on experience. Drivers load trucks and deliver materials to customer job sites. Hourly pay for the job is between $12 and $17 per hour depending on experience. MTs hired by 84 Lumber enter an intensive, one-on-one, on-the-job training program that teaches them about the company's business and puts them on a path to become a future leader within the company. Starting compensation for management trainees is more than $40,000 per year.

"We are a family-owned company, which means we are committed to helping our employees build and cultivate a career with us. In fact, 95% of our store managers started in our management trainee program," Woodrow said. "As we see it, 84 Lumber recruits individuals with a can-do attitude, a willingness to work hard, and a desire to learn. Once we find these people and they join the company, we find ways for them to grow with us."

Woodrow added that 84 Lumber expects it might find the right fit from all types of candidates – an individual with no construction experience, military veterans ready to embark on their next career challenge, or people with some previous work experience who seek to redirect their career.

Candidates interested in participating in the Hiring Event are asked to pre-register. To sign up, go to www.84americandream.com/charlotte and complete the form. Once you are registered, you will receive an email from 84 Lumber with the link to apply for the desired position. To save time, candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for positions online before they attend the event.

NOTE: 84 Lumber requires all attendees to wear a mask at the event. Recruits will also be asked to practice social distancing during the Hiring Event. In addition, candidates will be required to undergo a background check and drug screening prior to receiving an offer of employment.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber was named by Forbes as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2018 and one of America's Best Large Employers in 2019. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook.com/84lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber .

