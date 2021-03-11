84 Lumber to Host Hiring Event in Mt. Airy, Seeks to Fill Immediate Openings at Truss Manufacturing Plant

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is launching a recruitment effort to fill immediate openings at its manufacturing plant in Mt. Airy, Md. On March 18, the company will host a Hiring Event at the Mt. Airy facility (4488 Quad Counties Court, Mt. Airy, MD). At the event, job seekers will learn more about the company culture and get the opportunity to be interviewed as potential production associates. In all, the company seeks to fill as many as 20 positions.

"At 84 Lumber, we're proud to be an American company focused on putting America back to work at a time when many people are seeking employment or a fresh start during these challenging times. The residential housing sector is booming, which means our business continues to expand. We're hiring," said Steve Benko, 84 Components area manager. "Now is the time for people to consider a career in the construction industry, which offers immense opportunity when it comes to growth. We're determined to find the next generation of 84 Lumber team members who want to build a career with us."

Production associates need no prior experience and are involved in the manufacturing of trusses used on residential housing projects across the region. There are current openings for truss designers at all levels. Associates can expect a competitive wage with a full benefits package and paid time off.

"We are a family-owned company, which means we are committed to helping our employees build and cultivate a career with us," Benko said. "As we see it, 84 Lumber recruits individuals with a can-do attitude, a willingness to work hard, and a desire to learn. Once we find these people and they join the company, we find ways for them to grow with us."

Benko added that 84 Lumber expects it might find the right fit from all types of candidates – an individual with no construction experience, military veterans ready to embark on their next career challenge, or people with some previous work experience who seek to redirect their career.

Candidates interested in participating in the Hiring Event on March 18 are asked to pre-register. To sign up, go to www.84americandream.com/airy and complete the form. Once you are registered, you will receive an email from 84 Lumber with the link to apply for the desired position. To save time, candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for positions online before they attend the March 18th event.

NOTE: 84 Lumber requires all attendees to wear a mask at the event. Recruits will also be asked to practice social distancing during the Hiring Event.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber was named by Forbes as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2018 and one of America's Best Large Employers in 2019. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook.com/84lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber .

