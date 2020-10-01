84 Lumber to Host Interview Day in Greater Orlando, Seeks to Fill Immediate Openings in Management and Lumber Yard

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is launching a full-scale recruitment effort to fill immediate openings at its locations in greater Orlando, which include stores in Winter Garden, Tavares, and Sanford as well as a door shop in Tavares.

On October 8, the company will host an Interview Day at its Sanford, FL location (3050 Mellonville Avenue). At the event, job seekers will learn more about the company culture, take a tour, and get the opportunity to be interviewed for open positions that include management trainees (MTs) and lumber yard, warehouse, and door shop associates.

"At 84 Lumber, we're proud to be an American company focused on putting America back to work at a time when many people are seeking employment or a fresh start during these challenging times. The residential housing sector is booming, which means our business continues to expand. We're hiring," said Rob Woodrow, divisional vice president of the Southeast. "Now is the time for people to consider a career in the construction industry, which offers immense opportunity when it comes to growth. We're determined to find the next generation of 84 Lumber team members who want to build a career with us."

MTs hired by 84 Lumber enter an intensive, one-on-one, on-the-job training program that teaches them about the company's business and puts them on a path to become a future leader within the company. Starting salary for a management trainee is more than $40,000 per year.

Lumber yard, warehouse, and door shop associates need no prior experience and perform essential functions behind the scenes – from management of supply shipments to operation of heavy equipment. These associates can expect a starting pay of between $10 and $15 per hour based on experience.

"We are a family-owned company, which means we are committed to helping our employees build and cultivate a career with us. In fact, more than 95 percent of our store managers started as MTs, and nearly all of our store leadership team began on the MT track," Woodrow said. "As we see it, 84 Lumber recruits individuals with a can-do attitude, a willingness to work hard, and a desire to learn. Once we find these people and they join the company, we find ways for them to grow with us."

Woodrow added that 84 Lumber expects it might find the right fit from all types of candidates – a college graduate with no construction experience, military veterans ready to embark on their next career challenge, or people with some previous work experience who seek to redirect their career.

Candidates interested in participating in the Interview Day on October 8th are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the event since space is limited. To sign up, go to https://84americandream.com/hiringevent and complete the form.

NOTE: 84 Lumber requires all attendees to wear a mask at the event. Recruits will also be asked to practice social distancing during the Interview Day.

To learn more about 84 Lumber, follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber was named by Forbes as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2018 and one of America's Best Large Employers in 2019. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook.com/84lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber.

SOURCE 84 Lumber

Related Links

http://84lumber.com

