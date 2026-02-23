844SeeMike's Mike Agruss Speaks at Middle School and Gives Back to Teachers

AURORA, Ill., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fostering early career exploration and investing in the educational community are central to 844SeeMike's mission. This commitment will be highlighted when Mike Agruss, founder of 844SeeMike - Mike Agruss Law, delivers an interactive presentation on the legal profession to seventh-grade students at Mead Middle School's Career Fair. This engagement underscores the firm's dedication to inspiring the next generation and supporting educational development.

Inspiring Future Professionals

"Whether it's donuts in the staff lounge or meet-ups at community events, we're always finding ways to connect with and celebrate our local educators," said Mike Agruss, Founder. "We're proud to support the everyday heroes in our communities."

On Friday, February 27, 2026, Mike Agruss will present at Mead Junior High Career Fair in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. This private event, exclusively for seventh-grade students, will feature a 20–40 minute interactive session focused on career exploration, education, and the personal injury legal field. Agruss brings both professional expertise and a personal narrative, aiming to make the legal profession accessible and engaging through storytelling and real-world examples. To learn more about 844SeeMike's ongoing community outreach initiatives and dedication to education, visit https://844seemike.com/community/.

Students attending the session will gain valuable insights into the legal profession, understanding how education and personal interests can shape career paths. The presentation will cover Agruss's journey to becoming an attorney, the daily realities of legal work, and the educational steps required to pursue a career in law. This hands-on approach is designed to connect classroom learning with tangible career possibilities and allow students to ask questions about educational requirements, responsibilities, and career satisfaction.

Commitment to Community and Education

This appearance aligns with 844SeeMike's broader community outreach efforts, which include consistent support for educators and students across Illinois. The firm regularly contributes through initiatives such as Amazon wish list fulfillment, back-to-school supply giveaways like Project Backpack and The Warming Project , where 500 hats, 500 pairs of gloves, and 300 winter coats were given away in 2025. Participating in Mead Middle School's Career Fair directly invests in students' futures and the community at large and demonstrate that legal professionals are active community advocates who prioritize education and youth development.

844SeeMike Personal Injury Lawyers is a client-focused personal injury law firm founded in 2012 by Mike Agruss, whose passion for legal advocacy began at an early age. With over 50 years of combined legal experience, the firm's personal injury lawyers recover more than $16 million annually for clients injured in car accidents, dog bites, slip and fall incidents, and other personal injury cases. The firm's culture of caring extends beyond the courtroom through active involvement in charitable organizations and community service throughout the Chicago area. At 844SeeMike Personal Injury Lawyers, the team operates with an aggressive, client-centered approach ensuring every person matters and every case receives dedicated attention. Client testimonials reflect the firm's unwavering commitment to winning together and achieving meaningful results for injured individuals and their families. For more information or to schedule a consultation visit https://844seemike.com/.

