$847 Billion Gambling Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032 Featuring China Welfare Lottery, Flutter Entertainment, Caesars, MGM Resorts, & The Hong Kong Jockey Club

The global gambling market reached a value of nearly $449.04 billion in 2022, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.9% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $449.04 billion in 2022 to $ 765.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3%. The market is expected to grow from $239.22 billion in 2027 to $847.54 billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 2.0%.

Growth in the historic period resulted from emerging markets growth, growth in female gamblers and increased betting on e-sports.



Going forward, legalization of gambling, rapid urbanization, increasing use of social media and rising population are expected to drive the market. Rising of data theft and privacy are major factors that could hinder the growth of the gambling market in the future.



The gambling market is segmented by type into casino, lotteries, sports betting and others. The lotteries market was the largest segment of the gambling market by type, accounting for 50.9% of the total market in 2022. Going forward, sports betting segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the gambling market, at a CAGR of 12.6%.



The gambling market is also segmented by channel type into offline, online and virtual reality (VR). The offline market was the largest segment of the gambling market by channel type, accounting for 78.9% of the total market in 2022. Going forward, the virtual reality (VR) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the gambling market, at a CAGR of 22.3%.



The gambling market is also segmented by end-user into gambling enthusiasts, social exuberant, others. The gambling enthusiasts market was the largest segment of the gambling market by end-user, accounting for 55.1% of the total market in 2022. Going forward, the social exuberant segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the gambling market, at a CAGR of 11.5%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global gambling market, accounting for 32.5% of the total in 2022. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the gambling market will be North America and Western Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 32.2% and 22.8% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 8.3% and 1.7% respectively.



The global gambling market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 20.91% of the total market in 2021. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies.

The China Welfare Lottery was the largest competitor with 12.58% share of the market, followed by Flutter Entertainment plc with 1.79%, Caesars Entertainment Corporation with 1.30%, MGM Resorts International with 1.19%, The Hong Kong Jockey Club with 1.19%, Bet365 Group Ltd with 0.97%, Las Vegas Sands Corporation with 0.64%, Wynn Resorts Ltd. with 0.48%, Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited with 0.40% and Melco International Development Ltd. with 0.37%.



Market-trend-based strategies for the gambling market includes investing in gambling games that use AR and VR technology, adopt advanced technologies to introduce live casinos, invest in sports betting, invest in providing mobile gambling services, invest in online casinos facilities, adopt cryptocurrencies to improve transparency in transactions, invest in branded slot games and gambling services through smart watch applications, offering offshore betting services, offer keno games.



Player-adopted strategies in the gambling market include generating welfare funds through introducing new lottery products, strategic acquisition, and launching new solutions.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the gambling companies to focus on mobile gambling, focus on online casinos, increase focus on sports betting, use augmented and virtual reality in casinos, place, continue to focus on developed countries, offer competitive pricing, focus on the use of social media, participate in trade shows and events, leverage online portals to maximize reach and revenues, focus on female gamblers, continue to target fast-growing end-users.

