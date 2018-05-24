85 Houston High School Seniors Honored With Prestigious RMHC® US Scholarships From Ronald McDonald House Charities® Of Greater Houston/Galveston

The RMHC® US Scholarship Program has awarded over $52 million dollars in scholarships since 1985. Of that $52 million dollars, RMHC® of Greater Houston/Galveston in partnership with the Greater Houston Operators Association have awarded over $3.2 million dollars for college scholarships to nearly 2,000 high school seniors in our community. The support of the local McDonald's owner/operators is a critical cornerstone to this program and their support is greatly appreciated.

Annually for over two decades, the McDonald's owner/operators of Greater Houston have united in sponsorship for this important program. Their commitment to provide steadfast support ensures dreams of college are granted to some of the most diverse and amazing high school seniors our community has to offer. "As local business people, we are invested in the education of our families, our employees, and our neighbors," said Matthew Kades, co-op president for the McDonald's owner/operators of Greater Houston. "For many years, we have proudly given scholarships to high school seniors from across Greater Houston. This year, for the first time, we are celebrating the BMOA Houston Scholars, HACER Houston Scholars, McDonald's Houston Asia Scholars, and the McDonald's Houston Scholars at a single event. We're excited to celebrate their accomplishments together and help support the next step in their education."

"The caliber of scholarship applicants was so high that the judges for RMHC® of Greater Houston/ Galveston had a very difficult time choosing the finalists," stated Tanya Gee, Executive Director of RMHC® of Greater Houston/Galveston.

ABOUT RONALD McDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES®

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), a non-profit, 501 © (3) corporation, creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children. Through its global network of 300 Chapters in more than 63 countries and regions, its three core programs, the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®, and millions of dollars in grants to support children's programs worldwide, RMHC® provides stability and vital resources to families so they can get and keep their children healthy and happy. All RMHC®-operated and supported programs, enable family-centered care, provide a bridge to quality health care, are a vital part of the health care continuum and give children and families the time they need to heal and cope better together.

ABOUT THE GREATER HOUSTON OPERATORS ASSOCIATION

The Greater Houston Operators Association (GHOA) is a co-operative of local business owners who own and operate more than 300 McDonald's restaurants in Greater Houston. GHOA-owned McDonald's restaurants employ more than 15,000 people in the Greater Houston community. Follow local McDonald's on Facebook McDonaldsHouston and Instagram @McdonaldsHouston.

