85 Million Americans Are Impacted by Food Allergies and Intolerances

MCLEAN, Va., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FARE, the world's leading non-governmental organization engaged in food allergy advocacy and the largest private funder of food allergy research, is excited to announce programming and details around its annual Living TealTM Food Allergy Awareness Week.

This year's event comes in the wake of a very challenging year for food allergy patients, who experienced significant difficulty finding allergen-free food during the pandemic-caused food shortage. It also comes following several big accomplishments and initiatives, including President Biden signing into law the FASTER Act, which will require that sesame – to which nearly 1.6 million Americans are allergic – be labeled on all packaged foods. In addition, FARE recently launched the FAITH Challenge, a multi-million-dollar global competition to find a better and safer way to test for food allergies; rolled out a new FARECheck program to train food service establishments and workers in food allergy safety and awareness; and issued a comprehensive DEIA blueprint to improve access to food allergy testing and treatment in underserved communities.

WHAT: FARE has announced a series of activities that will be amplified during this important time featuring speakers in the food allergy industry. The calendar of events includes but is not limited to:

Sunday, May 9, 2021 : Turn Up Teal Kick Off Sunday

: Turn Up Teal Kick Off Sunday Monday, May 10, 2021 : Menu Monday: Recipes and Cooking

: Menu Monday: Recipes and Cooking Tuesday, May 11, 2021 : Teal-a-thon Tuesday (Development)

: Teal-a-thon Tuesday (Development) Wednesday, May 12, 2021 : When's Day: The Future of Food Allergy (Research)

: When's Day: The Future of Food Allergy (Research) Thursday, May 13, 2021 : Take Action Thursday: Get Involved (Advocacy)

: Take Action Thursday: Get Involved (Advocacy) Friday, May 14, 2021 : T.G.I.FRI-YAY (Education)

: T.G.I.FRI-YAY (Education) Saturday, May 15, 2021 : Wrap Up Saturday

WHY: Food allergy is a growing problem as more and more people are being diagnosed with it

85 million Americans are impacted by food allergies and intolerances, including 32 million (5.6 million of which are children) who have a potentially life-threatening condition.

Food Allergy Awareness Week serves as an opportunity to raise awareness of food allergy while also bringing the food allergy community together using FARE's many digital platforms including the Living Teal Channel on YouTube and social media. This includes Instagram; Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

QUOTE: "Food Allergy Awareness Week is an exciting annual event for FARE and the 85 million Americans impacted by food allergies and intolerances," said Lisa Gable, Chief Executive Officer of FARE. "We'll shine a spotlight on food allergy, celebrate our shared accomplishments, and continue our work to create a future free of food allergies and intolerances one breakthrough at a time. Through events and discussions with leaders in the community, FARE looks forward to hosting a week full of virtual events that raise awareness and provide entertaining and educational resources for those with food allergies or those with friends and loved ones who have food allergies."

WHEN: The fully virtual series will run Sunday, May 9th through Saturday, May 15th

WHERE: Fully virtual and online. For more information, visit here.

About FARE

FARE is the world's leading non-governmental organization engaged in food allergy advocacy and the largest private funder of food allergy research. Our mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments. FARE is transforming the future of food allergy through innovative initiatives that will lead to increased awareness, new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation and novel approaches to managing the disease. To learn more about FARE, visit our Living Teal™ YouTube channel , or www.foodallergy.org .

SOURCE Food Allergy Research & Education

Related Links

http://www.foodallergy.org

