85% of CFOs Say AI Is Central to Their Strategy, Yet 92% Fear They Can't Execute

New Coupa report reveals a "Technology Chasm" as confidence in AI implementation drops nearly 40%

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the leading platform for autonomous spend management, released its 2026 Strategic CFO Report, highlighting the growing conflict of aggressive cost discipline and funding growth. A massive execution gap has emerged: 85% of CFOs identify AI as central to their strategy, yet 92% worry about their ability to implement it—up from 66% last year.

"The rulebook for growth has fundamentally changed," said Michael Agresta, Coupa's CFO. "AI has moved from a speculative bet to a non-negotiable business strategy. Consequently, the CFO's role has evolved into that of an enterprise transformation agent. AI can provide a strategic foundation when combined with trusted data, but it also must be combined and aligned with future plans for workforce design and change management, to achieve the desired operational and financial gains across the entire business."

The Data Chasm

Data fragmentation is a primary constraint on AI value realization; only 5% can access their company's spend data instantly in a single system.

The cost of this fragmentation can be measured in productivity: CFOs report losing an average of 26 hours per month—over three working days—manually reconciling data.

Key findings:

More than 1 in 3 finance leaders say financial processes still require manual intervention.

73% cite data quality and AI readiness as their primary barrier.

76% say unclear ROI is a barrier to further AI implementation. Though CFOs with fully digital processes are 3x more likely to expect AI ROI within 12 months.

Redesigning the Workforce

CFOs are shifting toward agentic AI—using autonomous agents to execute workflows rather than just summarize data. In fact, 41% believe autonomous workflow execution will deliver the most significant long-term financial returns.

To prepare, 42% are prioritizing a total upskilling of their teams in AI, effectively redesigning around automation and strategic oversight.

"The value of AI isn't about taking costs out, but enabling people to focus on the work that matters most," added Agresta. "Bridging the technology chasm requires more than buying software, it requires a partner. Coupa's $9.5 trillion proprietary data moat informs our autonomous agents, allowing them to make high-quality decisions in real time. When you measure AI's impact holistically on the value delivered to the organization through employee empowerment and workforce reinvention, the path becomes clearer."

Full report here.

Methodology

Wakefield Research surveyed 600 CFOs and financial executives in the U.S., UK, France, Germany, Japan, and Australia, between December 2025 and January 2026.

About Coupa

Coupa is the leading platform for autonomous spend management. Using its trusted, community-generated, $9.5 trillion dataset, Coupa brings evidence-based intelligence and autonomous AI agents to a network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers on a unified platform. Coupa seamlessly automates the purchasing and transaction process for buyers and suppliers alike, powering the #1 business trade network. With Coupa, you'll make margins multiply™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Coupa Software