85% of People Are Familiar With Amazon's Echo, Indicating Amazon's Dominance in the Rapidly Growing Digital Voice Assistant Industry, According to New Data

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of people (48%) currently own a digital assistant, and the most popular brand is Amazon's Echo, according to a new survey by Clutch, a B2B ratings and reviews platform.

Eighty-five percent of people (85%) are familiar with Amazon Echo, demonstrating how Amazon dominates the AI-powered voice assistant industry.

The majority of people who own a digital assistant, own more than one - most likely to access the devices in different rooms throughout their living space. Even though digital assistants are becoming more common in the home, people are still nervous about privacy and security.

Meanwhile, 71% of people are familiar with Google Home and only 30% are familiar with Apple HomePod. Amazon's Echo is the first mainstream in-home digital assistant, released in 2014.

While 48% of people currently own a digital voice assistant, another 33% plan to purchase one within the next three years, indicating the rapidly growing popularity of digital assistants.

One-Third of People Use Digital Assistants Infrequently, Limiting Devices' Ability to Improve Efficiency

When people invest in a digital assistant, they don't always use it to its full capacity. Only 69% of people use their digital assistant at least once a day.

Nearly one-third of people (31%) don't use their digital assistant frequently or at all, which can be a wasted opportunity to save time and increase efficiency.

Bob Klein, CEO, of Digital Scientists, a mobile app and IoT company, says this finding demonstrates how people do not understand all digital assistants can offer.

Often, people do not realize that they must add skills to their device to offer more capabilities.

For example, an Amazon Echo can order you pizza or guide you through a meditation session, but those skills must be programmed on the device first.

"Most people have the dumbest digital assistant where it can't do anything besides answer generic questions … I'd think it's hard to get someone to install a skill on their digital assistant," said Klein.

People are missing the benefits of digital assistants if they do not use them frequently.

People Worry Digital Assistants Violate Privacy, Despite Devices' Popularity

People are concerned about storing personal information in digital assistants, but they invest in these types of devices as a way to streamline basic tasks.

Nearly one-third of people (31%) are concerned about the security of personal information on digital assistants, and 30% are worried about the devices recording conversations.

Manufacturers of digital assistants are taking steps to address security concerns.

Lynette Walczak, publisher of The Fun Times Guide, a network of 32 websites, explains how her Google Home has adjusted its privacy settings.

"Every now and then, Google Home will hear something that was said on TV and activate," said Walczak. "But it turns itself off within a few seconds if we don't speak to it directly."

