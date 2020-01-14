85% of People Do Not Know How to Perform a Life-Saving Thyroid Check, New Paloma Health Survey Finds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite thyroid disease prevalence, most people do not perform thyroid self-checks 1 . In honor of January's Thyroid Awareness Month, Paloma Health , a virtual medical practice specializing in treating hypothyroidism, launches the #ThyroidChecked campaign to raise awareness for thyroid conditions and how simple tests can help change and even save lives.

The importance of the thyroid gland

Findings from thyroid patient survey, Dec 2019 How to do a thyroid neck-check

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of your neck. It produces hormones regulating the body's metabolism. If the thyroid produces too much, or too little hormones, it can create problems with fatigue, mood, weight, fertility, and most critical systems.

Here are the facts: 2

Over 20 million Americans have a thyroid condition and as many as half are unaware.

and as many as half are unaware. Women are up to 8 times more likely to develop a thyroid disorder.

Undiagnosed thyroid disease creates a risk for serious conditions , such as heart disease, osteoporosis, and infertility.

, such as heart disease, osteoporosis, and infertility. Thyroid cancer is the most common cancer in women ages 20 to 34.

A simple test can change lives

Paloma Health conducted a nationwide survey of hypothyroid patients. Results found that 1 out of 3 waited more than 3 years to get their diagnosis and 85% don't know how to perform a thyroid self-exam for thyroid lumps or enlargements, which put them at risk for thyroid cancer.

The #ThyroidChecked campaign urges women to check their thyroids with several initiatives throughout the month:

A unique Instagram filter , using butterflies, the international thyroid symbol, shows how easy and important it is to check one's thyroid.

, using butterflies, the international thyroid symbol, shows how easy and important it is to check one's thyroid. A thyroid hub where women can learn more about thyroid disorders, download thyroid guides, and learn how to do an at-home self-exam.

where women can learn more about thyroid disorders, download thyroid guides, and learn how to do an at-home self-exam. Paloma will donate a free at-home blood test kit for each kit sold on its website. This test kit provides a clear diagnosis of under or overactive thyroid or Hashimoto's disease.

"Thyroid conditions are a much bigger problem than people realize," said Marina Tarasova, co-founder of Paloma Health, "particularly for women who may experience fatigue, unexplained weight gain or other symptoms and not realize the relation. A simple test and the help of a doctor can help them feel better."

About Paloma Health

Paloma is the first online medical practice providing improved care for hypothyroidism. The company offers at-home access to thyroid doctors, lab tests, nutritional guidance, and prescriptions.

