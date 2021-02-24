85% Of Specialty Provider Organizations Shifting Towards Primary Care - The New Survey Results From NextGen & OPEN MINDS

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighty-five percent of behavioral health and intellectual and developmental disability providers say they are broadening their practices to include primary care services, according to a new white paper published by leading ambulatory-focused technology solution provider NextGen Healthcare Inc, "Intentional Approaches to Integrated Care: Results of a 2020 National Survey of Behavior Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disability Providers with Case Studies"

The white paper, available for free download at https://integratedcareonline.com/intentional-approaches-to-integrated-care/, explores the results and findings from November 2020's national survey of behavioral health and I/DD provider organizations, which was led and conducted by OPEN MINDS on behalf of NextGen. This is the first published release of the survey data and results associated with the initiative.

"Studies show that aligning behavioral healthcare—care for ailments such as depression, autism or addiction treatments—with primary care—such as treatments for broken bones and seasonal flus—can help individuals take control and lead healthier lives," said Rusty Franz, CEO and President of NextGen, which partners with medical, behavioral, and dental providers to make healthcare better for everyone. "This allows individuals and their families to have all their health needs met by a central provider organization instead of making many appointments with different offices. This is especially important for marginalized communities that often lack access to high-quality healthcare."

C-Level executives from 146 unique provider organizations in the behavioral health or I/DD markets participated in the study and survey initiative. More than half (52%) of the organizations participating reported they have already started integrating behavioral health and primary care A third of provider organizations (33%) say they are considering integrating behavioral health and primary care currently.

According to the published findings from NextGen & OPEN MINDS, the current level of integration happening nationwide is as follows:

(Note: The SAMHSA-HRSA Center for Integrated Health Solutions scale was the model utilized for measuring this data point)

Level 1 – Minimal Collaboration (8%)

Level 2 – Basic Collaboration at a Distance (23%)

Level 3 – Basic Collaboration on Site (19%)

Level 4 – Close collaboration on site with some system integration (19%)

Level 5 – Close collaboration approaching an integrated practice (18%)

Level 6 – Full Collaboration in a Transformed/Merged Integrated Practice (14%)

The white paper also contains case studies of three provider organizations that have successfully integrated primary care and behavioral health services. They report the patients at integrated care centers show improved outcomes with asthma, depression, diabetes, and obesity. These clinics also offer a lifeline to receive a suite of care that many individuals previously had little access. Providers also find that this integrated approach is helping the providers maintain their bottom line and expand into new areas.

Download the white paper at no cost online at https://integratedcareonline.com/intentional-approaches-to-integrated-care/.

Contact OPEN MINDS to request additional information or a web meeting with OPEN MINDS and NextGen representatives at [email protected].

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. NextGen® Behavioral Health Suite integrates medical, dental, and behavioral health data into one record on a single platform for a comprehensive view of patient health, enabling a whole-health approach to care. Configurable workflows and reports as well as mobile solutions and digital pen enable clinicians to collaborate more efficiently with care teams and spend more quality time with patients. Our solutions identify higher-risk patients for potential impact on quality and financial performance, simplify reporting, and enable practices to keep up with changes in regulations and compliance requirements. The results are better clinical outcomes, higher quality care, and improved clinician and patient satisfaction. Learn more at www.nextgen.com/bhsuite.

About Integrated Care Online

The online community, Integrated Care Online by NextGen Healthcare, is the industry leader for integrated health clinical content, best practices, and strategic insights. The online community provides:

An online resource for information and case studies demonstrating successful interoperability among clinicians, hospitals, and labs.

Executive Insights on models and best practices to enhanced integrated care.

Integrated, fast, and intuitive mobile results.

By providing clear direction, Integrated Care Online powered by NextGen Healthcare is driving informed evidence-based practice(s) in the field of behavioral health. Learn more and join free at https://integratedcareonline.com/.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Contact: Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected]

SOURCE OPEN MINDS

Related Links

www.openminds.com

