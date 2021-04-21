$854.1 Million Worldwide Electrodeionization Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrodeionization - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electrodeionization estimated at US$854.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Plate & Frame Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$689.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Spiral Wound Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $231.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Electrodeionization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$231.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$251.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):

Angstrom Muhendislik

Applied Membranes, Inc.

Axeon Water Technologies

Bwt Pharma & Biotech Gmbh

Dowdupont Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Guangzhou Kaiyuan Water Treatment Equipment Co. Ltd

Heliant Technologies

Hinada Water Treatment Tech Co., Ltd

Martin Water Technologies Inc

Mega A.S.

Millipure Water System

Newterra Ltd.

Osmo Sistemi S.R.L.

Ovivo Inc.

Progressive Water Treatment

Pure Aqua Inc.

Qua Group

Real Water Tech Co., Ltd

Samco Technologies, Inc.

Snowpure, LLC

Suez SA

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Westech Engineering, Inc.

Xi`an Xin Sheng Tai Water Treatment Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjnzvf



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

