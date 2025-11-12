86% of Americans Would Trust AI to Help Them Buy Car Insurance, Insurify Announces

Overwhelming majority of Americans (68%) would let AI change their car insurance if doing so could save them $1,000 a year, revealed in Insurify's new AI Insurance Report.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As car insurance premiums remain high across the country, a new report from Insurify reveals that most Americans are ready to trust artificial intelligence to help them save. According to Insurify's inaugural AI Insurance Report , 86% of U.S. drivers say they would trust AI to assist them in buying car insurance, from comparing quotes and explaining coverage to securing better rates.

Insurify AI Insurance Report 2025 Insurify AI Insurance Report 2025

The average American driver pays $2,310 per year for full-coverage car insurance, making it one of the most significant recurring expenses. The report, based on a national survey of 3,002 drivers, shows America's growing confidence in AI's ability to simplify a traditionally time-consuming process and willingness to use AI to make smarter, more cost-effective insurance choices.

"Our AI Insurance report shows that American drivers are increasingly seeing AI as a trusted co-pilot for making insurance decisions," said Snejina Zacharia, founder & co-CEO of Insurify. "From the start, Insurify has used AI to deliver personalized car insurance quotes quickly. This new data is evidence that industry adoption of AI is critical to meet the growing consumer demand for smarter, transparent insurance experiences, and it signals that insurance may be the next sector for mass AI adoption."

Key Findings from the Insurify AI Insurance Report

6 in 7 Americans (86%) would trust AI to help buy car insurance in some way, including comparing quotes across insurers (76%) and creating customized policies (54%).

42% of drivers, including 60% of Gen Z, say they've already used AI assistants to shop for car insurance.

Nearly half (49%) of Americans would share personal or driving data if AI could save them $1,000 annually, including 59% of men and 42% of women.

39% of drivers would allow AI to change their car insurance if it found a cheaper rate. That number rises to 68% when doing so could save them $1,000 per year.

38% of drivers would trust AI to determine fault in an accident, and 40% would trust it to approve or deny claims.

73% of Americans are open to using AI for financial decision-making. Shopping for car insurance ranked highest (51%), more than double those who would use it to apply for mortgages (25%) or student loans (21%).

Despite growing trust in AI, many drivers still value human expertise. More than half (53%) of Americans say they prefer advice from human insurance agents. Among those who haven't used AI to shop for insurance, 50% cite a preference for human guidance, while 29% are concerned about protecting their personal data.

"AI is ushering in the next wave of insurance innovation, and our data underscores consumers' willingness to use AI-powered tools," added Giorgos Zacharia, Insurify co-founder & co-CEO. "Insurify is launching a new AI-powered policy upload feature to deliver comparative, side-by-side quotes in less time by eliminating data entry time and errors. It's another way we're using AI to simplify insurance shopping and help Americans save."

About Insurify

Insurify is America's top-rated virtual insurance agent, empowering consumers to compare, buy, and manage their car, home, pet, and renters coverage all in one secure, easy-to-use platform. With more than 500 insurance partner integrations, Insurify delivers expert advice and the most accurate, personalized quotes from the nation's leading carriers while maintaining a no-spam policy.

Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, Insurify uses an AI-powered platform that has delivered over 130 million quotes and more than $200 billion in coverage since 2016. The company has been recognized among Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America (2025, 2024), CNBC's World's Top Insurtech Companies (2024), and Forbes' Fintech 50 and Next Billion-Dollar Startups (2023, 2022).

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE INSURIFY, Inc.