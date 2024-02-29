86% of EV drivers can charge at home, but over half still rely on public chargers, ChargeLab survey finds

The desire for an easy charging experience drives demand for public infrastructure

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChargeLab (www.chargelab.co), the software powering North America's electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, released the results of its new report, "Industry survey: 500 EV drivers on public charging." The survey queried 500 EV drivers in the United States, revealing a key finding: While 86.0% of EV drivers now have access to a home charger, 59.6% still use public chargers weekly. This finding underscores the need for continued investment in public charging infrastructure.

The survey also sheds light on the factors that impact driver satisfaction at public charging stations. These factors, in order of importance, include:

While 86.0% of EV drivers now have access to a home charger, 59.6% still use public chargers weekly. Post this

Speed: EV drivers prioritize faster charging, emphasizing the need for efficient DC fast chargers. Software that monitors chargers remotely can also enhance overall speed and reliability.

EV drivers prioritize faster charging, emphasizing the need for efficient DC fast chargers. Software that monitors chargers remotely can also enhance overall speed and reliability. Payment convenience: Flexibility in payment options, including mobile payments, is crucial. Off-peak charging discounts or other custom pricing schemes can also foster user loyalty.

Flexibility in payment options, including mobile payments, is crucial. Off-peak charging discounts or other custom pricing schemes can also foster user loyalty. Accessibility and location: Map apps are the primary tool for locating EV chargers. Software supporting the Open Charge Point Interface (OCPI) is crucial to improving EV roaming.

Map apps are the primary tool for locating EV chargers. Software supporting the Open Charge Point Interface (OCPI) is crucial to improving EV roaming. Cleanliness and maintenance: Drivers expect charging stations to be clean and well-maintained. User feedback through dedicated support lines or apps contributes to station upkeep.

Drivers expect charging stations to be clean and well-maintained. User feedback through dedicated support lines or apps contributes to station upkeep. Brand reputation: Familiarity with brand logos influences EV drivers' choices. White labeling charging stations to match established brands can attract more customers.

Familiarity with brand logos influences EV drivers' choices. White labeling charging stations to match established brands can attract more customers. User interface & ease of use: Drivers prioritize an intuitive interface for an easy and efficient charging process. Smart software can enhance the user journey, making it accessible and user-friendly.

Another interesting angle illuminated by the survey is drivers' willingness to share data to improve the EV charging experience. The majority are open to sharing session and vehicle data, suggesting that there's meaningful consumer interest in getting EV charging right. Only 3.4% expressed reluctance to share data.

"There's no shortage of news coverage on the problems with public charging—but what makes us excited about this survey is it reframes the issue as an opportunity," says Zak Lefevre, CEO of ChargeLab. "These EV drivers are echoing the same stories we hear from our customers. Everyone is happy if you can make the charging experience fast, easy, and affordable."

Read "Industry survey: 500 EV drivers on public charging" to learn more about the state of the EV charging industry and what EV owners want from public charging infrastructure.

About ChargeLab

ChargeLab builds software for managing electric vehicle chargers. Its mission is to solve smart EV charging at scale. ChargeLab's customers include fleets, building owners, convenience stores, and utilities. They leverage ChargeLab's charging station management system and open APIs to manage thousands of EV chargers efficiently. For more information, visit www.chargelab.co .

Media Contact

Lauren Tascan

Highwire PR

lauren.tascan @ highwirepr.com

Company Contact

Cabriah Ross

ChargeLab

cabriah.ross @ chargelab.co

SOURCE ChargeLab