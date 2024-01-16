86% of Procurement Leaders Are Spearheading Sustainability Initiatives, According to Icertis Sponsored Study

News provided by

Icertis

16 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

2024 ProcureCon CPO Report Identifies Evolution in CPO Roles, Showcasing the Impact of AI on Procurement Strategy and Technology Adoption

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), has published the annual ProcureCon CPO report based on research undertaken by WBR Insights.

The 2024 report uncovers the transformation of Chief Procurement Officers (CPOs) into key influencers shaping company strategies and the role of AI in navigating challenges and opportunities related to procurement processes, technology implementations, and sustainability initiatives.

Survey respondents included supply chain, procurement, and risk management leaders from companies across the U.S. and Canada in industry sectors spanning manufacturing, pharmaceutical, aerospace, automotive, and more.  

Key findings from the 2024 CPO Report include:

  • Procurement teams are a strategic arm for driving value. 46 percent of CPOs are wielding influence in high-level decision-making compared to two years ago. More than half of procurement officers are prioritizing cost reduction and 46 percent are focused on proactive mitigation of supply chain risk, indicating an emphasis on streamlining operations to protect business outcomes and impact the bottom line.
  • CPOs are at the forefront of technology adoption and AI initiatives. 44 percent of CPOs have led AI adoption efforts in the past 12 months, revealing their pivotal role as champions of innovation and transformation. In parallel, 27 percent express a need for enhanced CLM capabilities, presenting an opportunity for CPOs to realize the value of AI in contract-driven processes.
  • AI is essential for ESG goals, positioning procurement departments to lead sustainability initiatives. 86 percent of CPOs play a moderate to large role in driving sustainability decisions, with 46 percent prioritizing ESG and sustainability goals in 2024. 43 percent of procurement leaders are also enhancing capabilities to extract and interpret ESG metrics from data, underscoring a key opportunity for AI-powered contract intelligence to inform decision-making.

"Especially in times of volatility and change, the organizational significance of the procurement department continues to grow, spanning contract creation and approvals to surfacing untapped savings, avoiding missed obligations, and ensuring ongoing compliance throughout supplier relationships," said Bernadette Bulacan, Chief Evangelist, Icertis. "As the global regulatory landscape undergoes dynamic changes and businesses grapple with challenges like supply chain disruptions, inflation, ESG audits, and market volatility, the expectations of CPOs have never been higher. This is a pivotal moment for procurement leaders to assert their influence, steering the organization and shaping business-critical initiatives with AI technology, particularly in contract management."

Download the full report to learn more: 2024 Annual ProcureCon CPO Report 

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their ten million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

Media Contacts
Michelle Rodriguez
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
[email protected] 

SOURCE Icertis

Also from this source

Icertis Sponsored Study Reveals Overwhelming Consensus: 85% of Legal Teams will Utilize Generative AI by 2026

Icertis Sponsored Study Reveals Overwhelming Consensus: 85% of Legal Teams will Utilize Generative AI by 2026

Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), has published the...
C-Suite Predicts 2024 to be Watershed Year for Financial Impact of Generative AI in Icertis Survey

C-Suite Predicts 2024 to be Watershed Year for Financial Impact of Generative AI in Icertis Survey

Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today released its ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.