86 Repairs Introduces Preventative Maintenance to Help Restaurants Reduce Maintenance Costs

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 86 Repairs ( https://www.86repairs.com ), industry leader in transforming repairs and maintenance for restaurant groups in North America, announced a new product offering today - Preventative Maintenance.

With Preventative Maintenance, restaurant operators can reduce maintenance costs, prevent costly breakdowns, and extend the lifespan of their equipment. The company currently offers a subscription service that manages the end-to-end equipment repairs and maintenance process, including real-time service incident management.

"Preventative maintenance is like the New Year's resolution you make every year, but never make good on. You know it's the right thing to do and will make things better in the long run. But today it might feel like too much to take on with everything else you're responsible for," says Joe Gallagher, Co-founder of 86 Repairs.

"With Preventative Maintenance powered by 86 Repairs, restaurant operators can successfully implement a preventative maintenance program and avoid costly ad-hoc repairs without gathering a single quote, negotiating pricing, scheduling and rescheduling vendor visits, or verifying work order completion. Our team does all of the work for you and passes along the savings."

Preventative Maintenance users do not have to be a current customer of 86 Repairs to sign-up.

Key features of the Preventative Maintenance offering include:

Comprehensive wall-to-wall equipment inventories

3 quotes per individual service category covered

Complete management of communication with service providers

Documentation and verified proof of completion on every service visit

"When I heard about 86 Repairs, I immediately saw the value. Their job is to handle one-off issues as they happen, create preventative maintenance services to limit future downtimes, and ensure all vendors are managed correctly," says Alex Anderman, Director of Operations at The Halal Guys San Francisco, East Bay, Las Vegas.

"We started 86 Repairs to fundamentally improve the repairs and maintenance process in the restaurant industry," says Gallagher.

"Our first step was incident management. Since 2018 we've helped our customers avoid spending thousands of dollars each month on unnecessary or overpriced service. Our second step is the launch of Preventative Maintenance, which is the largest remaining opportunity to improve repair and maintenance management in the restaurant industry."

About 86 Repairs

86 Repairs manages the end-to-end repairs and maintenance process for restaurant groups. Restaurant operators count on us to handle their repairs so they can focus their time, money, and energy on serving guests. With 86 Repairs, operators can outsource facilities management and take control of operations without buying extra software or hiring additional staff. The company's repairs and maintenance solution is used by growing, multi-unit restaurant groups including: Castellucci Hospitality Group, 4 Rivers Smokehouse, Peas and Carrots Hospitality, and operators of brands like Jimmy John's, Burger King, Sonic Drive-Ins, and many others. Learn more at https://www.86repairs.com .

