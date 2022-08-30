87% of Americans Believe Climate Change Poses a Real Risk -- and Most Would Like the U.S. to Do More, Survey Finds

9 in 10 Americans think climate change will inevitably impact the real estate market, and

3 in 5 say it has already impacted their decision on where to live.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As scientists continue to raise alarms over the threat of climate change, new survey data reveals that the vast majority (87%) of Americans believe climate change poses a risk to the world, according to a new report from Anytime Estimate, an online real estate education platform owned by Clever Real Estate.

Would you like the U.S. to do more or less to help combat climate change? What impact do environmental/climate change views have on the way you vote in elections?

Anytime Estimate surveyed 1,000 Americans and found that just 6% of Americans don't believe climate change exists. The most common reasons cited by non-believers are that they see it as a made-up political issue (43%) or they think it is a natural cycle of the Earth and not caused by humans (40%).

80% of respondents indicated that they would be willing to make personal sacrifices to help combat climate change, such as using less electricity (59%) or fewer plastic products (61%), reducing the amount of water they use (48%), eating less meat (40%) and driving less (35%). 97% report they are already taking at least one action.

With most willing to do their part, 73% of respondents think the U.S. government also needs to do more, and 3 in 4 Americans say their views on climate change have some impact on the way they vote in elections. Only 1 in 4 Americans, however, support raising taxes to address climate change.

93% of Americans believe that climate change will impact the already-volatile real estate market. About half expect homes and home insurance to become more expensive due to the impact of natural disasters. In fact, the likelihood of disasters has played a role for 3 in 5 people in deciding where to move. The most common disasters that scare home buyers away are extreme temperatures (24%) and hurricanes (24%).

Despite this, the majority (63%) of Americans still remain open to buying a home in a more at-risk area, and homes in low-risk areas are less of a priority than an area's cost of living and home prices.

The situation impacts far more than real estate – 1 in 3 Americans aren't confident that changes could still make an impact and believe it may be too late, with more than half (57%) believing that Earth will become uninhabitable within 500 years.

Read the full report at: https://anytimeestimate.com/research/climate-change-survey-2022

About Anytime Estimate

Anytime Estimate is a web property of Clever Real Estate , an online platform that connects home buyers and sellers with top-rated agents at a discount rate.

Please contact Alyssa Evans at [email protected] to be connected with a researcher with any questions or for an interview.

CONTACT:

Alyssa Evans

Clever Real Estate

[email protected]

315-690-1518

SOURCE Anytime Estimate