87% of Americans Believe Climate Change Poses a Real Risk -- and Most Would Like the U.S. to Do More, Survey Finds
Aug 30, 2022, 08:38 ET
9 in 10 Americans think climate change will inevitably impact the real estate market, and
3 in 5 say it has already impacted their decision on where to live.
ST. LOUIS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As scientists continue to raise alarms over the threat of climate change, new survey data reveals that the vast majority (87%) of Americans believe climate change poses a risk to the world, according to a new report from Anytime Estimate, an online real estate education platform owned by Clever Real Estate.
Anytime Estimate surveyed 1,000 Americans and found that just 6% of Americans don't believe climate change exists. The most common reasons cited by non-believers are that they see it as a made-up political issue (43%) or they think it is a natural cycle of the Earth and not caused by humans (40%).
80% of respondents indicated that they would be willing to make personal sacrifices to help combat climate change, such as using less electricity (59%) or fewer plastic products (61%), reducing the amount of water they use (48%), eating less meat (40%) and driving less (35%). 97% report they are already taking at least one action.
With most willing to do their part, 73% of respondents think the U.S. government also needs to do more, and 3 in 4 Americans say their views on climate change have some impact on the way they vote in elections. Only 1 in 4 Americans, however, support raising taxes to address climate change.
93% of Americans believe that climate change will impact the already-volatile real estate market. About half expect homes and home insurance to become more expensive due to the impact of natural disasters. In fact, the likelihood of disasters has played a role for 3 in 5 people in deciding where to move. The most common disasters that scare home buyers away are extreme temperatures (24%) and hurricanes (24%).
Despite this, the majority (63%) of Americans still remain open to buying a home in a more at-risk area, and homes in low-risk areas are less of a priority than an area's cost of living and home prices.
The situation impacts far more than real estate – 1 in 3 Americans aren't confident that changes could still make an impact and believe it may be too late, with more than half (57%) believing that Earth will become uninhabitable within 500 years.
