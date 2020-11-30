87% of Organizations Have Met Production and Delivery Timelines Despite Pandemic-Related Turnover, According to New Data from Salary.com

Almost three-quarters of organizations experienced layoffs, furloughs, and/or facility closures. Tweet this

Despite this sobering range of employee actions, efforts to minimize the impact on headcount appear to have helped mitigate operational disruptions: only 13 percent of organizations reported their current level of turnover has led to missed production and delivery timelines.

Conducted by Salary.com, the leading SaaS provider of cloud-based compensation market data, surveys and analytics, the survey had 1,300 participants, representing 21 industries and multiple ownership types and sizes.

"While the pandemic's unprecedented impact on corporate America cannot be denied, this survey demonstrates that the mix of employee actions taken, and no doubt tremendous resiliency among employees, has led to a relatively low level of production delays," said Chris Fusco, Salary.com's Senior Vice President of Compensation.

* please click here to download the report.

Survey Overview and Methodology

The 2020 survey compiled responses from 1,395 participants between 8/8/2020 and 9/23/2020. The report represents 21 industries and multiple ownership types including public, private, joint venture, non-profit, and government. Organizations ranged in size from small US-based businesses with fewer than 99 employees to global organizations with greater than 100,000 employees. Responses were prepared by HR Managers and above (61%) and by HR professionals.

About Salary.com

Salary.com is the leading SaaS provider of compensation market data, software, and analytics, bringing more of the trusted data and intuitive software organizations need to get pay right. Founded in 1999, the company serves over 25,000 survey participant organizations, over 8,000 business-to-business software subscribers, and over 30 million employees globally. For more than 20 years, Salary.com has empowered confident decisions by aligning compensation practices with recruiting, performance, and development initiatives through easy-to-access data and

meaningful insights.

The market-leading CompAnalyst® SaaS platform accelerates compensation workflows, delivers real-time data, and powers accurate, equitable, and competitive compensation. Through its Salary Wizard and pioneering website, Salary.com delivers continually updated, reliable market pay data and career content to over 30 million visitors each year. For more information, please visit the company website at www.salary.com.

Media Contact:

Julie Murphy

[email protected]

617-967-5426

SOURCE Salary.com, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.salary.com

