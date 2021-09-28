87% Of Small Businesses Borrowing At Pre-pandemic Rates

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) continue to demonstrate resilience and optimism for the future according to a study released today by Cargo, which shows that 87% of SMBs are borrowing from their financial service providers at the same rate as they were before the pandemic began. The latest "Heads Up" study from Cargo and their research partner, Phase 5, also found that 49% of SMBs in North America are optimistic about the future of their businesses.

The survey of 1,300 SMBs also showcases the importance of consistency and trust when small-business owners chose a financial services partner, with 93% of owners using the same financial services provider for most of their needs, and 63% utilizing their personal bank for their business needs as well. "Brand trustworthiness" also was cited by SMBs as a key factor when initially selecting a financial services provider (78%). One small-business owner who was surveyed said, "I need my vendors to give me timely service when there is a problem. That inflection point is usually when I fall in love with my financial services provider or decide to replace them."