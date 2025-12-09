87% of Surveyed Millennials and Gen Z Engage in Mindfulness or Spiritual Practices, But Only 31% Talk About It

High adoption, low visibility: new data underscores a divide between practice and conversation

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Munay Live Consciousness Survey 2025, 87% of surveyed Millennial and Gen Z adults reported participating in at least one inner-development or ancestral practice. Only 31% said they discuss these practices openly. The findings suggest a growing but largely private movement, where interest is high but social permission remains limited.

Survey conducted November 2025 via SurveyMonkey Audience (n=303, ± 5.7% margin of error). Results reflect self-reported, unweighted data from U.S. adults ages 18–44 with household incomes of $100,000+ and are not intended to be generalized to the broader U.S. population.

Respondents reported engaging in energy work (41%), breathwork (39%), sound-based practices (34%), divination (23%), and shamanic traditions (23%), among other modalities.

What respondents value

Respondents ranked practitioner lineage and personal referrals as the most important factors when choosing a practitioner with price ranking last. A majority (64%) said integrating traditional wisdom with modern science is essential or very important.

Barriers to access

The survey revealed two distinct barriers. Twenty-eight percent said they need support but don't know which modality to pursue, pointing to a guidance gap. Seventeen percent said they don't know where to find practitioners they trust, revealing a discovery gap. Only 8% had ever booked a practitioner through social media.

Together, these findings point to a demand for trustworthy practitioners and clearer pathways for exploring these practices.

"People are engaging in these practices at remarkable rates, but many feel they can't talk about them," says Chakaruna, founder of Munay Live. "That silence creates confusion, misinformation, and isolation. Our goal is to offer a space where these traditions can be explored openly."

About Munay Live

Munay Live is a platform where people can explore various ancient arts and connect with practitioners from diverse traditions. Munay Live was designed around these priorities, offering practitioners the ability to present their lineage and training transparently.

Practitioners featured on Munay Live are independent service providers. Lineage and training descriptions are provided directly by practitioners. Individuals seeking medical or mental health care should consult licensed healthcare providers.

