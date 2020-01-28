$87bn of Global EdTech Funding predicted through 2030; $32bn last decade

The analysis looks back over the past decade of Global VC investment in Education and found over $32B in funding that backs a vision to transform learning, human capital development and powers UN Sustainable Development Goal four (SDG4).

EdTech started the decade with $500M of Venture Capital investments in 2010 and finished 14x higher at $7B in 2019, down 18% off a 2018 high of $8.5B in VC funding. China made up 52% of the last decade's EdTech VC funding, the US represents 33% followed by Europe, India and the Rest of the World, each investing around 5% of the global funding total.

Key Stats

$32bn of VC invested in EdTech over the last decade (2010-2019)

of VC invested in EdTech over the last decade (2010-2019) 85% of the $32bn was over the last 5 years (2015-2019). Nearly 50% of the last decade's funding occurred in the last 2 years (2018-2019);

was over the last 5 years (2015-2019). Nearly 50% of the last decade's funding occurred in the last 2 years (2018-2019); $87bn of global EdTech funding is predicted over the next 10 years (2020-2029);

The $87bn predicted global venture capital investment over the coming decade is based on modest assumptions. HolonIQ has normalized China's 2018-2019 investment surge as a one-off, growing investment at 7% CAGR to reach $10bn in 2029. China has already delivered two $100m EdTech VC rounds in January 2020 pushing against the modest assumptions and as such, HolonIQ sees significant upside potential to the outlook if China's investment trend continues at recent levels. The latter half of the next decade may also see significant investment traction in large emerging markets, particularly Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and progressively Africa, where multi-billion dollar funds are being set up to deploy capital into education and other ESG and impact sectors.

About HolonIQ

HolonIQ is the world's smartest source of global education intelligence to power decisions that matter. HolonIQ supports organizations that are engaged in the new learning and talent economy with a market intelligence platform that is built to evaluate billions of data points to help them make the best decisions for their organizations at critical milestones of innovation, growth and sustainability.

