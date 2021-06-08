$88+ Billion Child and Youth Services Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Child and Youth Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global child and youth services market is expected to grow from $88.69 billion in 2020 to $98.14 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $127.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider child and youth services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The child and youth services market section of the report gives context. It compares the child and youth services market with other segments of the child and youth services market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the child and youth services market are Children Aid and Family Services, UNICEF (United Nations Children Fund), International Foster Care Organization, International Society for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (ISPCAN), CARE International, Stepstone Family & Youth Services, North East Independent Living Services, Child Welfare League of America, United States Children's Bureau, and The European Child Safety Alliance.



The child and youth services market consists of the revenues from child and youth services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide non-residential social assistance to children and youth. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Predictive analytics is a technique increasingly used by communities for the welfare of children and youth. Predictive analytics in the context of child welfare is commonly about maltreatment risk levels. The approach works through quantifying the risk and can be used to target the services that are given to children, families, and communities that are most likely to have benefits. For instance, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services used a predictive analysis model to understand the children who were at risk of placement in congregate care settings. The predictive analytics identified a set of predictors including behavioral and emotional problems of children. This helped the department to design and implement a therapeutic foster care intervention that could be an alternative for congregate care.



The child and youth services market covered in this report is segmented by service into foster and guardianship placement services; counseling and information services; social assistance services; children and youth recreational programs; private and state adoption services; others and by age group into infant; child; adolescent; youth.



Two Novato-based community non-profit organizations, Novato Youth Center and Novato Human Needs Center merged into one non-profit organization in January 2018, which was named North Martin Community Services (NMCS). The merger of these organizations to offer multi-generational services for infants through seniors has boosted the benefits for the community.



The benefits from community programs for children and youth contributed to the growth of the child and youth services market. According to youth.gov, young people surrounded by a variety of opportunities engage in less risky behavior when in adulthood. A study was conducted that for the first five years where youth are involved in the 4-H youth development program, they showed a lower risk of having social, personal behavioral problems and four times likely to contribute to the communities and two times as likely to be civically active. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the child and youth services market's growth.



The lack of employment and job training in foster care is expected to hinder the growth of the child and youth services market. According to Ifoster, a US-based non-profit organization, after aging out of foster care, homelessness and unemployment become a huge challenge for youth. Although there are more than 34 million entry-level jobs national wide in the US, many foster youths are not prepared for being independent and do not have the skills or resources needed for the opportunities. Access to technology is crucial for a foster child to be competing with their peers. Foster youth do not receive the same resources and opportunities as their peers. For instance, only 5% of rural, and 21% of urban foster youth have access to a computer at home. Therefore, the lack of employment and job training facility in foster care and some communities has a negative impact on the child and youth services market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Child and Youth Services Market Characteristics



3. Child and Youth Services Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Child and Youth Services



5. Child and Youth Services Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Child and Youth Services Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Child and Youth Services Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Child and Youth Services Market Segmentation

7. Child and Youth Services Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Child and Youth Services Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Child and Youth Services Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Child and Youth Services Market

9. China Child and Youth Services Market

10. India Child and Youth Services Market

11. Japan Child and Youth Services Market

12. Australia Child and Youth Services Market

13. Indonesia Child and Youth Services Market

14. South Korea Child and Youth Services Market

15. Western Europe Child and Youth Services Market

16. UK Child and Youth Services Market

17. Germany Child and Youth Services Market

18. France Child and Youth Services Market

19. Eastern Europe Child and Youth Services Market

20. Russia Child and Youth Services Market

21. North America Child and Youth Services Market

22. USA Child and Youth Services Market

23. South America Child and Youth Services Market

24. Brazil Child and Youth Services Market

25. Middle East Child and Youth Services Market

26. Africa Child and Youth Services Market

30. Appendix

