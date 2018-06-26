88% of Millennials Say They'll Stay Long Term if Their Company Has a Great Culture, According to the 2018 Best Workplaces for Millennials

Top Ten of the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials

ULTIMATE SOFTWARE Salesforce Edward Jones Workday, Inc. Kimley-Horn Power Home Remodeling Veterans United Home Loans Hyatt Hotels Corporation Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Progressive Insurance

Here are 5 key ways to keep Millennial talent:

Create authentic and meaningful professional opportunities such as industry leadership, philanthropy, teamwork, or other company purpose where they can make an impact.

Focus on your Millennial leaders--Ensure they're getting the professional development, feedback, and mentoring they need.

Lead with Sincerity--Leadership should "practice what they preach."

Strengthen your Employer Brand--Promote your workplace with the same zeal as your products and/or services.

Offer a Great Workplace for all--Treat all employees equally, no matter their background or role in the organization.

View the full list at Greatplacetowork.com

About the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials

Rankings are based on feedback from over 398,000 employees at Great Place to Work– Certified™ organizations. Results were compared to colleagues' responses from other generations. Rankings also consider the consistency of experience for all Millennials across various job roles and demographic backgrounds.

