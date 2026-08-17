88% OF POLICYHOLDERS WANT TO BE NOTIFIED WHEN THEIR INSURANCE COVERAGE IS NOT OPTIMAL, BEFORE SOMETHING GOES WRONG, NEW VIU BY HUB SURVEY FINDS

New research finds policyholders are looking beyond transactional insurance relationships, signaling it's

time for insurance companies and brokers to better maintain relationships – not situationships – with

proactive guidance and personalized support.

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers expect their insurance provider to do more than renew the same policies and handle claims communications, but many say their provider isn't keeping pace. According to new research from VIU by HUB, an omnichannel embedded personal insurance brokerage, policyholders want their insurance provider to play a proactive role in helping them navigate their coverage as their lives change.

The latest findings from the VIU by HUB Insurance Experience Survey reveal that 88% of policyholders would value an insurance provider that proactively flags when their coverage no longer fits their life, without having to ask, yet nearly 3 in 5 (56%) say their provider hasn't proactively reached out in over a year, or aren't sure it ever has, including 21% who say it has never happened at all. The finding underscores demand for an ongoing relationship rather than a one-time transaction.

A bank flags a potential overdraft. A car alerts a driver when it's due for an oil change. Consumers want that same instinct from insurance, plus personalized guidance and the confidence that someone is looking out for them.

"The relatable takeaway is that people want relationships, not situationships," said Bryan Davis, president of VIU by HUB. "It's time for customer service in insurance to go beyond responding only when asked for help or when something goes wrong. It should be attentive and thoughtful, proactively reaching out with solutions and guidance. Our customers want to be noticed and protected for how they're living today, not for what their life looked like two years ago."

Conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of VIU by HUB in June 2026, the VIU by HUB Insurance Experience Survey accumulated insights from more than 1,600 U.S. adults with home or auto policies. Data from the VIU by HUB Insurance Experience Survey reveals three distinct pressure points. Policyholders face financial vulnerability, a guidance gap and a real opening for trusted brands to step in.

Financial vulnerability

67% of policyholders say covering a $1,000 unexpected home or auto expense would be a struggle, with about 1 in 5 of them (21%) calling it a serious hardship or significant struggle.

One-third of policyholders who have filed a claim (33%) say their coverage fell short of expectations, with 14% saying no part of their claim was covered.

A guidance gap

65% of policyholders agree that switching policies for better rates feels like more effort than it's worth.

41% of policyholders haven't made any change to their homeowners or auto coverage in more than a year and 20% haven't made changes since purchasing.

Opening for trusted brands

Proactive advice doesn't have to start with a traditional insurance provider. It can start with a bank, lender or brand that people already trust, backed by a licensed insurance broker who guides them the rest of the way.

77% of policyholders would be likely to get their home/auto insurance through a company they already do business with, such as a bank, mortgage lender or car manufacturer, if that company connected them with a licensed insurance professional to manage their coverage.

57% of policyholders say their trust in a company they already do business with would increase if it connected them with a licensed insurance professional who monitored and explained their home/auto coverage, alerted them when something needed attention, and guided them through recommended changes at renewal.

42% of policyholders cite customer service as a factor when selecting an insurance provider.

The survey data affirms there is a monumental opening for the insurance ecosystem to turn accessible customer intelligence into customer value, helping people navigate life's changes before they become coverage gaps, reaching out proactively to help people avoid the financial pitfalls of underinsurance and/or save on premiums while building long-term customer retention. This ecosystem includes brokers and carriers, but also strategic distribution partners—such as mortgage lenders and servicers, OEMs and property management companies —that embed insurance platforms like VIU by HUB into their business models, so people can buy insurance directly from consumer brands and organizations they already work with and trust.

"At VIU by HUB, the future of insurance is moving from prioritizing easy, multi-channel access to coverage choices – a goal we've proudly achieved and continue to grow – to prioritizing deeper customer engagement. We will soon be able to reach out proactively with better custom coverage options that meet people at the place they are in their lives, anticipating their needs to help save them time and better protect them against loss," said Davis.

For example, consumers may not think to adjust their policies when undergoing home renovations, acquiring valuable assets or taking in an aging parent who needs care. But the replacement cost of a new kitchen, the value of a collectible car, or the added liability of a live-in parent can all go far beyond the terms and limits of a policy that hasn't been revisited in years.

"Our next step is better leveraging our intelligence, technology and licensed experts to proactively alert consumers, every year or more, to the coverage options that best fit their needs today," said Davis. "They don't want to ask whether their coverage is optimal. The data makes clear they want a relationship where insurance navigates, and we're going to help make it happen."

For more on the VIU by HUB Insurance Experience Survey, please visit VIU by HUB.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of VIU by HUB from June 16-18, 2026, among 2,087 adults ages 18 and older, among whom 1,663 have home/auto insurance (i.e., policyholders). The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.7 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Samantha Paradiso, of Res Publica Group, at (312) 755-3546 or [email protected].

About VIU by HUB

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, VIU by HUB is a licensed insurance agency and omnichannel insurance brokerage platform backed by one of the largest personal insurance brokers, Hub International. VIU provides a real-time insurance shopping experience for consumers, offering a wide choice of carriers and neutral, proactive advice. VIU also seamlessly integrates within the systems of its strategic partners in real estate, finance, automotive and other industries to meet customer needs and ultimately add value and drive new revenue. For more information, visit the VIU by HUB Newsroom.

CONTACTS:

Media: Shelley Rossetter

Phone: 863-397-8877

[email protected]

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited