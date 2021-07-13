888poker wins EGR Marketing & Innovation Award

Poker Marketing Campaign award recognises success of 888poker's 'Made to Play' initiative

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 888poker, one of the world's leading online poker destinations and part of 888 Holdings plc (LSE: 888), is delighted to announce that it has secured the Poker Marketing Campaign award for its 'Made to Play' campaign at EGR's Marketing & Innovation Awards.

The annual awards, which reward the most innovative and creative operators and affiliates in the online gaming industry, is a leading benchmark of marketing excellence across the industry. Winners are chosen by a team of independent, external judges who bring in-depth iGaming expertise to the process.

The 'Made to Play' campaign was designed as a multi-market celebration of the launch of 888poker's highly anticipated Poker 8 product. Poker 8 has a state-of-the-art, intuitive user experience with cutting-edge content and capabilities, powered by 888's proprietary technology.

The multi-channel campaign spanned traditional broadcast, print and online media, as well as influencer collaborations to drive brand awareness worldwide. This was supported by a simultaneous CRM campaign that gave over $1,000,000 in prize money back to players through round-the-clock freerolls, daily spins and 'gift drops'—a unique, new marketing feature where all players at a lucky table would receive random prizes of up to $1,000 at any given moment.

The campaign was highly successful and resulted in a significant growth in the number of new and active players, as well as higher download rates of the 888poker app.

Elad Nir, VP Head of 888poker, commented:

"This win is a true industry endorsement and testament to the hard work and dedication of the 888poker team. Alongside the launch of our fantastic new Poker 8 product, this campaign has brought a fresh and modern approach to the world of online poker, from the highly entrtaining commercial and media activity to the exciting CRM campaign that placed our players in the centre. I am proud of the team, and sure we will use this recognition as a strong foundation to build on for future, upcoming campaigns."

About 888poker:

888poker is one of the world's leading online poker rooms, offering a world-class online poker environment that enables players of all abilities to enjoy games of their choice whether on mobile or desktop. 888poker offers a huge range of games and tournaments including Texas Hold'em and Omaha, and exciting variants like BLAST and SNAP fast-fold poker. During 2020, 888 rolled out its all-new Poker8 product, providing a cutting-edge, mobile portrait interface to enjoy poker anytime and anywhere.

888 owns and operates some of the most exciting and trusted online Casino, Sport, Poker and Bingo brands in the market. 888 objective, above all else, remains to ensure that all those who download the 888 apps and visit its websites can do so in safety. 888 acknowledges the potential risks that online gambling can present and is committed to ongoing improvements to make gambling safer. It uses technology as a force for good, giving customers transparency about their activity, and using sophisticated AI to detect and block harmful play.

888's dedication to product innovation has been recognised through industry awards. In 2020, 8888 won two prestigious awards for its poker platform at the Poker Listings Operator Awards in the Most Improved Software and Best Beginner Software categories.

About 888 Holdings Plc:

888 Holdings plc (and together with its subsidiaries, "888" or the "Group") is one of the world's leading online betting and gaming companies. 888's mission is to develop state-of-the-art technology and products that provide fun, fair and safe digital gambling products to players globally. Safer gambling is a core focus for the Group and, at the beginning of 2020, 888 launched its 'Safer. Better. Together' safer gambling strategy and commitments.

888 has been at the forefront of the online gaming industry since foundation in 1997, leveraging its proprietary technology to provide to players and B2B partners an innovative and world-class online gaming experience.

In 2020, the company was proud to be recognised at the 2020 Gaming Intelligence awards as winner in the Casino Operator of the Year category. In 2020, 888 also won two prestigious awards for its poker platform at the 2020 Poker Listings Operator Awards in the Most Improved Software and Best Beginner Software categories.

The Group is structured into two lines of business: B2C, under the 888 brands, and B2B, conducted through Dragonfish, which provides partners a leading platform through which to establish an online gaming presence and monetise their own brands in a safe and responsible manner.

888's consumer facing websites offer more than just online betting and gaming. They are entertainment destinations: places where people can enjoy a truly interactive experience and be part of an online community that shares common interests.

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1572805/888poker_Logo.jpg

