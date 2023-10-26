89% of Ethnically/Socially Diverse Participants in Vivante Digestive Health Study Report Significant Symptom Improvement with Digital Program

Equivalent Outcomes across Ethnicity, Age, Gender and BMI Show Ability to Promote Health Equity

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly nine in 10 ethnically and socially diverse participants with chronic digestive ailments reported major symptom improvements within three months of using a digital digestive chronic care program, according to a Vivante Health study presented at this week's American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2023 conference in Vancouver. Reductions in digestive symptoms were consistent for all participants regardless of ethnicity and other demographic factors, providing strong preliminary evidence of a successful strategy for advancing health equity.

The study included 659 participants enrolled in Vivante's GIThrive digital digestive health program, which includes longitudinal app-based symptom tracking, personalized medical nutrition therapy, one-on-one health coaching, and online educational resources targeting specific user needs. Participants had access to the Vivante platform through their employment benefits.

"Multiple studies have shown the ability of Vivante's platform to relieve symptoms associated with digestive conditions, but this is the first study we have conducted that measures outcomes across racial and social groups," said Dr. Hau Liu, Chief Medical Officer, Vivante Health, and the lead study author. "The fact that symptom improvement is virtually identical for all demographics is an encouraging sign that digital digestive health programs can promote health equity at a time when healthcare providers are looking for strategies to overcome disparities in healthcare delivery."

At enrollment, each study participant provided health history and symptom information via the Vivante app, including ranking the severity of each of nine symptoms (abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, bloating, reflux, gas, nausea, vomiting, and loss of bowel control) on a scale of 0-5. Participants then logged their symptoms at baseline and during the course of their care via the app to track clinical progress and guide interventions.

Participants were 36% non-white and 78% female with an average age of 43.2 and an average BMI of 28, indicating that 63.5% were overweight or obese. At month 3:

89% of participants reported symptom improvement compared to baseline, with an average 64% decrease in total symptom score.

91% of participants who had scheduled consultations with the program's dietitians or health coaches reported symptom improvement compared to 78% for those who did not.

Symptom improvement was equivalent for all participants regardless of racial/ethnic group, age, gender and BMI.

"Nearly one in four Americans struggles with a digestive condition that affects his or her physical well-being, mental health, social life and work productivity. We clearly need better solutions that improve quality of life while also reducing medical expenses," said Bill Snyder, CEO of Vivante Health. "This latest study highlights the ability of a digital platform with a dedicated care team to address these issues while also meeting the needs of diverse populations."

The new study follows the release of a smaller analysis of Vivante's digital digestive health program earlier this month at the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Food & Nutrition Conference and Expo (FNCE) in Denver. In that study, which did not consider ethnicity or other demographic factors, 98% of participants who received video or phone counseling from the program's registered dietitians reported improvements in their symptoms and quality of life and 88% were able to identify a new food, lifestyle or emotional trigger for their digestive issues.

A larger study is currently underway to more fully delineate how digestive symptoms and conditions vary by race, ethnicity and other social factors and the extent to which interventions like Vivante are effective in treating them.

Additional information on the ACG study, Improvements in Digestive Symptoms after Participation in a Digital Digestive Chronic Care Program, can be found here . Additional information on the FNCE study, Deployment and Evaluation of an Integrated Digital Digestive Solution Deploying App-Base Telenutrition Services, can be found here .

