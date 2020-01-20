8fit Debuts 10 Videos with Mel Douglas of Black Women's Yoga Collective

PALO ALTO, Calif. and BERLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 8fit, a health and fitness app, today announced the release of 10 exclusive yoga videos featuring instructor Mel Douglas, founder of Black Women's Yoga Collective . A seasoned, certified Power Vinyasa teacher, Mel's yoga videos broaden 8fit's already diverse collection of workouts within the 8fit app. 8fit believes the new videos will contribute to its goal of changing the fitness industry from a one-size-fits-all mold into a more inclusive, body-positive, and accessible space.

Mel Douglas

"Mel is energetic, welcoming, encouraging, and real -- everything we want 8fit to be," says 8fit's Head of Brand Marketing, Melinda Greenacre. "The fitness industry has been dominated by a singular vision of what it means to be "fit" -- usually a thin, wealthy, muscled white person. At 8fit, we want to make everyone feel seen in our content and feel like they can be a part of the fitness industry, too."

In 10 new videos, Mel teaches yoga classes focused on a variety of topics -- including bedtime, morning, hip-opening, and heart-opening -- with each video lasting between 10 to 30 minutes. As a Power Vinyasa teacher, Mel combines powerful poses with deep stretches to strengthen both the body and the mind.

"I want people to leave my yoga class with a feeling of peace, empowerment, and possibility," says Mel. "Through practicing yoga, students can not only build strength and flexibility, but become more mindful in all areas of their life."

Mel's yoga videos complement the 8fit app's existing selection of workouts -- including personalized, high-intensity HIT workouts, mat Pilates, cardio boxing, resistance-band training, core workouts, and other targeted exercises. Users can expect to find 20 to 30 new workouts added to the app every month throughout 2020.

"Mel's inspiring work in founding the Black Women's Yoga Collective with the goal of increasing accessibility for underrepresented communities really exemplifies our mission as well," says Melinda. "At 8fit, we're continually evolving our brand to better represent all communities and all body types. That's the appeal of 8fit -- cheaper than a gym and carrying far fewer barriers to entry, our fitness app makes health and wellness possible for a much wider user base."

About 8fit

8fit is a leading fitness app that makes healthy living simple by providing tailored guidance, including workouts and meal plans. Whether you're just starting out or picking up where you left off, 8fit meets you where you are and guides you toward achieving your health and fitness goals. The app makes it simple with hundreds of delicious, healthy recipes and workouts designed to be done at home – more than 10 million people worldwide are already using 8fit on their path to fitness. The company is based in Berlin and has raised a total of $10M in funding from investors including Creandum and Eight Roads Ventures. The app is available for iOS and Android.

Media Contact:

Megan Brilley

949-777-2486

232697@email4pr.com

SOURCE 8fit

Related Links

https://8fit.com

