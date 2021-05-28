8Greens And Save The Children Announce Global Partnership

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 8Greens and Save the Children announce, On World Hunger Day, their year-long global partnership to support children around the world in an effort to bring awareness to the causes of hunger and malnutrition.

"We are so excited to announce our global partnership with Save the Children on World Hunger Day. There is no greater goal than to make sure all children have access to good nutrition and 8Greens is happy to support an organisation who shares in that belief," said Dawn Russell, Founder of 8Greens.

8Greens has pledged during the first month of the partnership to match any donation made on 8Greens.com and will continue to raise vital funds through employee fundraising, corporate donations, as well as giving customers the opportunity to donate at checkout throughout the year.

"We're delighted to be partnering with 8Greens to help improve the lives of children who need it the most. COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on vulnerable families and children around the world, exacerbating poverty challenges including access to health services, nutrition and education. Our partnership will help ensure children have good food to fuel their imagination and to help them grow up healthy and strong," said Caroline Whatley, Chair of Global Partnerships at Save the Children.

About Save the Children

Save the Children exists to help every child reach their full potential. In more than 100 countries including the UK, we make sure children stay safe, healthy and learning, and change the future for good. We find new ways to reach children, no matter where they're growing up. For a century, we've stood up for children's rights and made sure their voices are heard.

We make sure children have enough nutritious food to eat, so they can grow up happy and healthy. Our hunger and nutrition programmes help millions every year, with teams based in countries where children are most vulnerable to malnutrition. The focus is on the first 1,000 days of a child's life, as this is a critical window for optimising their growth. The work of our global teams and national partners includes helping families with cash, food vouchers, advice on nutrition and breasWeeding, and medical treatment to help kids beat malnutrition. We need a world where no child goes hungry in the first place – that's why we are also supporting communities to grow their own good food and calling on leaders to fund nutrition plans.

About 8Greens

8Greens, launched in 2015, is the first effervescent tablet that contains eight powerful greens: kale, spinach, chlorella, blue green algae, spirulina, aloe vera, wheatgrass, and barley grass. Made with no sugar, 8Greens is delivering an easy and convenient way to support immunity and boost overall health in today's very hectic world. 8Greens is available at Neiman Marcus, Nordstroms, Amazon, Sephora, Target and 8Greens.com

Find out more at www.savethechildren.org.uk and 8Greens.com .

