8Greens Hires Brand's First Chief Executive Officer, Eduardo Luz

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 8Greens, the leading health and wellness company that introduced the world's first effervescent tablet containing eight essential greens, today announced the hiring of Eduardo Luz as CEO effective July 9, 2019. In this role, Mr. Luz will be responsible for all aspects of strategy including category development, product development, innovation, distribution and global expansion.

Mr. Luz will report directly to 8Greens' co-founders Dawn and Jamie Russell who will continue to focus on areas of the business where they bring their own unique expertise, including product development, content creation and communications and online sales and customer experience, respectively.

"As the company continues to grow, Dawn and I realized that hard work and entrepreneurship can only take us so far, and that we were only scratching the surface of our brand's potential," says Jamie Russell, Co-founder and Chairman of 8Greens. "When looking to fill the role of CEO, we searched for a strong leader and communicator with global experience who we could trust and who could capture the brand's potential. We found this in Eduardo, who brings a unique background and skill set to the role."

Prior to joining 8Greens in July 2019, Mr. Luz served as the Global Brand Officer and Chief Marketing Officer U.S. at Kraft Heinz. In his six years at Kraft Heinz, he was responsible for the company's Grocery division and founded Springboard, the company's platform to partner with challenger founders and food brands. Before Kraft Heinz, Mr. Luz held executive positions with Unilever, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Accenture. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Luz's hiring follows a recent minority investment from Prelude Growth Partners, a consumer growth equity fund led by industry veterans, Neda Daneshzadeh and Alicia Sontag.

About 8Greens

8Greens is a leading health and wellness company that introduced the world's first effervescent tablet containing eight power-packed greens: blue green algae, organic aloe vera, barley grass, spinach, kale, spirulina, chlorella and wheatgrass. 8Greens was created to give consumers an easy way to secure a great-tasting green boost, every day. The company was founded in 2015 by Dawn Russell and James Russell and is based in New York City.

