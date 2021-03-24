8Greens Partners with 3PL Provider OceanX to Scale DTC, Amazon, and B2B Fulfillment

Dawn Russell, the founder of 8Greens, was diagnosed at the age of 25 with stage 3 lymphatic cancer. When an infection made chemotherapy not an option, Dawn went on a global search for alternative remedies. While many remedies weren't adequate, Dawn found a steady diet of greens proved to be. Fifteen years later, Dawn and her husband James formed 8Greens, a brand whose products are built with the same ingredients that restored Dawn's vitality.

"We are excited to have this significant new partnership with OceanX," said James Russell, Co-Founder of 8Greens.

Today 8Greens is sold across numerous channels, including DTC, Amazon, and a growing number of high-end retailers like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Amazon, and Sephora. As 8Greens' sales growth continues to expand across multiple channels, they determined it was time to find a 3PL partner who would scale with their growth.

"Many of their customers have turned 8Greens into a daily habit. This means that on top of working with the complexity of multichannel fulfillment operations, 8Greens needed a 3PL partner that could handle subscriptions - which is another specialty of ours," said Georg Richter, CEO and Founder of OceanX. "We are a good match for each other and I'm thrilled to be part of their journey."

"We are excited to have this significant new partnership with OceanX. They represent everything we were looking for in a strategic partner. Their expertise in seamless fulfillment across all channels and their state-of-the-art facility and processes are what we need to continue our growth and scale our business," said James Russell, Co-Founder of 8Greens.

As part of 8Greens' partnership with OceanX, 8Greens will receive access to OceanX's real-time data analytics portal, Bridge. With Bridge, 8Greens will have complete inventory visibility, shipping and carrier status, returns, and more.

About OceanX

OceanX is a technology-first fulfillment provider for industry-leading brands like Glossier, SkinMedia, Proactiv, and more to help scale fulfillment operations with a suite of DTC, B2B, and Amazon 3P services. These services include a modern fulfillment-as-a-service solution, a real-time business intelligence platform, and a dedicated customer success team. With a 99.5% same-day ship, two-day nationwide shipping coverage, 99.8%+ order accuracy, access to top-tier postage rates, and the ability to capture over 3,000 eCommerce orders per minute – OceanX has set the bar for what a premier solution provider should offer clients.

About 8Greens

8Greens, launched in 2015, is the first effervescent tablet that contains eight powerful greens: kale, spinach, chlorella, blue green algae, spirulina, aloe vera, wheatgrass, and barley grass. Made with no sugar, 8Greens is delivering an easy and convenient way to support immunity and boost overall health in today's very hectic world. 8Greens is available at Neiman Marcus, Nordstroms, Amazon, Sephora and 8Greens.com

CONTACT: Andrea Ramirez, [email protected]

SOURCE OceanX LLC