8Hours Foundation Announces Launch Date of VIMworld, A Smart NFT Collectible & Gaming Platform

VIMworld - Where Collectibles Come to Life

On August 21 2020, 15:00 UTC, you can access VIMworld through the VeChain Mobile Wallet, Sync Desktop Browser, or Google Chrome-based browsers with the Comet Extension installed.

VIMworld.com will be the only place to interact with our Smart NFTs, known as VIMs . NFTs are unique, blockchain-based tokens that represent and prove the ownership of an object or collectible.

Using innovative NFC/RFID technologies, we have made it possible to attach VIMs to physical objects such as toys, cards, game pieces, figurines, and more. VIMs can also function as an authentication and ownership system for real-life objects, and they will be represented in VIMworld.

All of your collectible's experience and journey will be recorded on the VeChainThor blockchain, making each of them unique and valuable. From gameplay data, its history of being won during a raffle, being part of a limited edition toy line, to being given as a gift to your child on their birthday… all of these make up the digital soul of your collectible.

VIMworld Launches To An Already Successful Ecosystem & Community

The VIMworld launch will be a huge milestone for the 8Hours ecosystem of collectibles and community. In just a year with low profile growth marketing, the ecosystem has expanded to over 2,100 community members, with over 7,000 VIM collectibles existing and in circulation.

VIMworld will allow these community members to interact with their collectibles directly, creating new value and experiences. Existing collectibles held by our community are already valued at over $600 each for a large amount of VIMs (approximately 800 and counting).

Given that the ecosystem is already established and successful with more VIMs being planned to be released, VIMworld is on its way to become the most adopted and collected digital collectibles platform, overtaking CryptoKitties' success in 2017. The success of VIMworld as development continues will truly be unprecedented in the digital collectibles industry.

VIMworld Early Access Opens Its Doors on August 21, 2020

VIMworld Early Access is the first step to realize our journey of the world's most exclusive ecosystem of collectibles and games.

On August 21 2020, 20:00PM (PDT), users will find a variety of features at launch, all of which are core experiences and functionalities of VIMworld.

Here's a list of features that will be available to everybody during the launch:

Viewing your VIMs Feeding your VIMs Viewing Treasures Manage your VIMs through the VIMventory Obtaining new VIMs using VIMdispenser Manage your EHrT, VET, VTHO tokens

Aside from the 6 key features mentioned above, we will have community events lined up for all to participate. These can range from VIM raffles, prizes, rare VIMdispenser drops, and much more.

The VIMworld Early Access platform will be frequently updated with new features. The rollout of new interactive features will be designed to maximise user experience and satisfaction.

VIMworld Early Access - A Small Glimpse of What's to Come

The scope of VIMworld will be the most ambitious digital collectible and gaming ecosystem in the world.

The Foundation is working with top tier partners and IP owners alongside heavy juggernauts in our advisory board in the gaming and collectible industries to bring beloved franchises and characters into the VIMworld ecosystem.

VIMs are unique as they double as a digitization and anti-counterfeiting solution for our partners. With VIMs and blockchain technology, we can deliver a digitalized solution that solves the business needs for our partners in the toy and collectibles industry, and eliminate problems such as counterfeiting causing billion dollar losses.

As a result, collectible owners, gaming and blockchain users can look forward to huge partnership announcements that will bring blockchain technology to the mainstream.

About VIMworld.

VIMworld is a revolutionary non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that creates a space where entrepreneurship and play help each other thrive. At the core of VIMworld are VIMs themselves, each one unique and permanent. VIMs are Smart NFTs that will provide an unquestionable system of authentication and allow their owners to both store and build value through play and meaningful connections to others.

The 8Hours Foundation is dedicated to fostering social bonds between people because our relationships with family and friends are the most important things in the world. For more information about VIMworld, please follow our social media channels:

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ VIMworldGlobal

Telegram: https://t.me/ VIMworld

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vimworldofficial/

Website: http://vimworld.com/

SOURCE 8Hours Foundation