8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. Announces that Ordinary Shares, Warrants and Rights to Commence Separate Trading on or about May 16, 2019

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. ("the Company" or "8i") (NASDAQ: JFKKU), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the ordinary shares, warrants and rights included in its units commencing on or about May 16, 2019.

The ordinary shares, warrants and rights will trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbols JFK, JFKKW and JFKKR, respectively. Units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol JFKKU. After separation, the ordinary shares, warrants and rights may be recombined to create units.

About 8i Enterprises Acquisitions Corp

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. is a British Virgin Islands company incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company intends to focus on targets located in Asia.

