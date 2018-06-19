8point3 Energy Partners Announces Closing of Merger Transaction

As a result of the transactions, 8point3's Class A shares will no longer be publicly traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange. 8point3 intends to file the relevant form with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, requesting the deregistration of its Class A shares and the suspension of 8point3's reporting obligations under the Exchange Act.

Pursuant to the transactions, the Partnership's Class A shareholders, and the sponsors of the Partnership, First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) and SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR), as indirect holders of common and subordinated units in 8point3 Operating Company, LLC, the Partnership's operating company (OpCo), received $12.48 per share or per unit in cash (merger consideration). No consideration was received by the sponsors for the incentive distribution rights they owned in OpCo or their interests in 8point3 General Partner, LLC, the general partner of the Partnership.

The Partnership's Class A shares held of record by shareholders in book-entry form with The Depository Trust Company will receive the merger consideration for their respective interests on or about June 25, 2018.

Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisor to SunPower, BofA Merrill Lynch acted as financial advisor to First Solar, and Evercore acted as financial advisor to the Conflicts Committee of the general partner. Baker Botts L.L.P. acted as legal counsel to SunPower, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP acted as legal counsel to First Solar, and Richards, Layton & Finger P.A. acted as legal counsel to the Conflicts Committee of the general partner.

Amis, Patel & Brewer, LLP acted as transaction legal counsel, and Stoel Rives LLP acted as tax and regulatory counsel, to Capital Dynamics.

About 8point3

8point3 Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership that owns, operates and acquires solar energy generation projects. The partnership owns interests in projects in the U.S. that generate long-term contracted cash flows and serve utility, commercial and residential customers. For more information about 8point3, please visit www.8point3energypartners.com.

About Capital Dynamics

Capital Dynamics, Inc. is an independent, global asset manager, investing in private equity, private credit and clean energy infrastructure. We are client-focused, tailoring solutions to meet investor requirements. The Firm manages investments through a broad range of products and opportunities including separate account solutions, investment funds and structured private equity products. Capital Dynamics currently has $15 billion in assets under management and advisement.

