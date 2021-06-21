8th Annual American Reality Television Awards - Presenters & Appearances

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmed presenters & appearances are: Emmy, Tony & Grammy winner Kristin Chenoweth (Food Network's Candy Land), Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (ABC's American Idol), Amy Schumer (Food Network's Amy Schumer Learns To Cook), Kate Thurston (ABC's The Bachelorette), Wayne Brady (CBS' Let's Make A Deal), Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley (Two Hot Mamas), Brian Austin Green (FOX's The Masked Singer & The Masked Dancer), Mama June Shannon (WEtv's From Not to Hot), Abby Lee Miller (Lifetime's Dance Moms), Ken Jennings (ABC's Jeopardy! The Greatest Of All Time winner & ABC's The Chase), Alfonso Ribeiro (ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos), Brandi Glanville (Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Meagan Martin, Christian Youst & Isaiah "FlyBoy" Thomas (NBC's American Ninja Warrior), Dr. Sandra Lee (TLC's Dr. Pimple Popper), Jazz Jennings (TLC's I Am Jazz), Carole Baskin (Netflix's Tiger King & ABC's Dancing With The Stars), Melissa Peterman (CBS's Little Sheldon & 25 Words Or Less), Chayce Beckham (ABC's American Idol winner), Will Jardell & James Wallington (CBS' The Amazing Race winners), Cody Calafiore & Enzo Palumbo (CBS's Big Brother All-Stars winner & runner-up), Justine Nbida & Cely Vazquez (CBS's Love Island winner & runner-up), Lee Swift & Bryant Wood (Netflix's The Circle), Scarlet Envy & Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Paramount +'s RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars), Kori Sutton (FOX's Hell's Kitchen winner), Jonah Larson (HBO Max's Craftopia winner), Kiefer Collison & Breydon White (Global's Big Brother Canada) and The Piglet (FOX's The Masked Singer winner).

Also participating are cast members from USA Network's Chrisley Knows Best, Bravo's Married to Medicine & My Feet Are Killing Me, HBO Max's House of Ho, Paramount +'s The Challenge: All Stars, Animal Planet's Crikey! It's the Irwins & Pit Bulls and Parolees, and a special performance from Diego Pasillas, the winner of NBC's World of Dance.



31 broadcast, cable, and streaming networks and 87 reality production companies are represented in this year's nominations. Leading the pack with 6 nominations each is NBC's The Titan Games and ABC's The Great American Baking Show followed by a tie with 5 nominations each: ABC's Dancing With The Stars and Discovery's Life Below Zero.

ABC's rebooted Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? as well as Holey Moley, Shark Tank and Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Amazon's Making The Cut, have been granted 4 nominations each.



Creators/Executive Producers Kristen Moss and Andrew Ward started the American Reality Television Awards in 2012 to support, examine and redefine the art of reality in media by rewarding excellence, encouraging experimentation, and recognizing that the public is the heart of our industry.



