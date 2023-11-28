8TH ANNUAL ELITE TRADES CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES TO AIR ON CBS SPORTS NETWORK IN DECEMBER

News provided by

INTERSPORT INC

28 Nov, 2023, 12:15 ET

Broadcast Highlights Skilled Trades as the Nation's Top Electricians, Plumbers, HVAC and Auto Techs Compete for Their Share of Over $300,000 in Awards

SYCAMORE, Ill., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersport and IDEAL® INDUSTRIES, INC. announced that the 8th annual IDEAL® Elite Trades Championship Series will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network on Fridays throughout December, highlighting the skills and craftsmanship of the nation's top tradespeople. This year's championship finals featured intense competitions across the electrical, HVAC, automotive and plumbing trades.

(PRNewsfoto/Intersport, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Intersport, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Intersport, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Intersport, Inc.)
The US Auto Tech National Championship will air on the CBS Sports Network on December 22 at 7:00 pm CT.
The US Auto Tech National Championship will air on the CBS Sports Network on December 22 at 7:00 pm CT.
ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship returns for its second year as part of the Elite Trades Championship Series. (PRNewsfoto/Intersport Inc)
ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship returns for its second year as part of the Elite Trades Championship Series. (PRNewsfoto/Intersport Inc)
(PRNewsfoto/Intersport, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Intersport, Inc.) The US Auto Tech National Championship will air on the CBS Sports Network on December 22 at 7:00 pm CT. ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship returns for its second year as part of the Elite Trades Championship Series. (PRNewsfoto/Intersport Inc)

With a spotlight on both trades professionals and apprentices, the month-long broadcast series will highlight the importance of critical trades and underscores the importance of nurturing new talent in these imperative fields. Each event will air at 7 p.m. CST on CBS Sports Network's Friday night line-up on the following dates:

"The skilled trades are the backbone of our infrastructure, and the Elite Trades Championship Series aims to shine a light on the exceptional talent of these dedicated professionals," said ETCS General Manager Scott Mendel. "We look forward to highlighting the importance and achievements of this year's finalists with communities nationwide on CBS Sports Network this December."

The top three finalists of each field shared a prize pool of more than $300,000 in cash and sponsor-provided awards. Finalists were culled from a rigorous series of qualifying events over several months before dueling head-to-head in a custom-built arena that challenges and honors their vital skills. Below are the 2023 winners from the October 26-28 competitions at the Tampa Convention Center, highlighted by Craig Childress who won in both HVAC and plumbing.

"I don't think anything's really sunk in yet. This has been an unbelievable experience," said Childress on securing multiple titles. "It's a wonderful accomplishment to be able to be the first person to compete in and win two competitions. Means the world to me. I've put a lot of time into the trades, but something like this—to be able to give back and show the future generations of tradesmen and women coming up—is important."

Competition

1st place

2nd place

3rd place

IDEAL Electrical Championship

Jose Renteria

(Elk River, MN)

Dino Gualandri

(La Salle, IL)

Devin Slifer

(Greenup, KY)

ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship (professional)

Craig Childress

(Peabody, MA)

Dagner Espinosa

(Tampa, FL)

Lee Morris Jr.

(Charleston, SC)

HVAC (apprentice)

Patrick Boldt

(Leipsic, OH)

Johnathon Helms

(Portville, NY)

Billy Dahmen

(Niles, MI)

U.S. Auto Tech National Championship Driven by Yokohama (professional)

David Borer

(New Riegel, OH)

Bill Woods

(Delta, PA)

Andy Buehler

(Sidney, OH)

Auto Tech (student)

Yanick Tanguay

(Lima, OH)

Randy Giroux

(Lima, OH)

Grant Disser
 (Lima, OH)

Plumbing National Championship

Craig Childress

(Peabody, MA)

David Shanor

(Fairfax, VA)

Joe Jaspers

(Cincinnati, OH)

In addition to the prize packages, sponsors also provided products and software used in the competition. For instance, all four competitions featured ladders from Little Giant Ladders. The Auto Tech portion saw finalists use Challenger Lift portable mid-rise car lifts, AutoZone's ALLDATA OEM repair information software, Yokohama tires and parts from Wagner, MOOG, Monroe and Champion. Plumbing finalists used fittings courtesy of Sharkbite. HVAC competitors used Flex power tools, ServiceTitan software, Johnstone Supply material and tools, RLS fittings and Trane and American Standard condensers, coils, CleanEffects filters and furnaces. For the electrical competitions, Cerrowire service and feeder conductors and branch circuits were used. Service installation also used IDEAL hand tools and electrical supplies and Siemens exterior load center and meter.

About Intersport
Intersport is an award-winning agency and leader in the creation of ideas, content and experiences that attract and engage passionate audiences. Its industry-leading team offers expert insights in content marketing, customer engagement, experiential marketing, hospitality, production and sponsorship consulting. The Chicago-based agency also owns and operates events across the professional and collegiate sports landscape, including basketball, football, golf, pickleball and volleyball. The Elite Trades Championship Series is one of the flagship platforms developed by Intersport to recognize and elevate various trades across the nation. Intersport has been headquartered in Chicago since its inception in 1985, with additional offices in Boston, Detroit and New York. Learn more at www.intersport.global and on social media (LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook).

About IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.
IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family-owned business designing and manufacturing superior products for the electrical, lighting and infrastructure industries. The 105-year-old company was founded in 1916 to forge ideal relationships with customers, employees, partners and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under five generations of family ownership. For more information, visit www.idealindustries.com.

SOURCE INTERSPORT INC

Also from this source

Elite Trades Championship Series Names Dunlop Protective Footwear As New Premier Sponsor for Annual Event Showcasing the Talents of America's Best Tradespeople

Elite Trades Championship Series Names Dunlop Protective Footwear As New Premier Sponsor for Annual Event Showcasing the Talents of America's Best Tradespeople

Intersport, an independent award-winning marketing agency headquartered in Chicago, along with IDEAL Industries, a family-owned business that designs ...
Monro and Yokohama Named Lead Sponsors of Third Annual U.S. Auto Tech National Championship

Monro and Yokohama Named Lead Sponsors of Third Annual U.S. Auto Tech National Championship

The Elite Trades Championship Series, along with Intersport, an independent award-winning marketing agency, announce their partnerships with four...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.