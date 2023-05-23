8th Annual HopSauce Festival Brings the Heat to LBI for a Great Cause

MANAHAWKIN, N.J., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is heating up on the Jersey Shore and the hottest event of the summer is back! The 8th annual HopSauce Fest presented by Jetty and Spice It Up is taking place on Saturday, June 17th at Veteran's Memorial Park in Beach Haven, LBI. This event features over 50 craft beers, hot sauces, food vendors, and live music from amazing artists. Plus, it's all for a great cause with proceeds benefitting the Jetty Rock Foundation.

HopSauce Festival

This year's band lineup includes an eclectic mix of artists from around the country, including Zach Person, Sonic Blume, The Circa 68, The Danksters, Skip Winters, and DJ Dillon Maurer.

Craft brews from Ritchie & Page Distributing plus some additional local favorites, and sauces from far and wide, are carefully curated to make the greatest hot sauce and craft beer festival around.

HopSauce has something for everyone from music to hot sauces to great local seafood to family-friendly activities.

The VIP Experience, sponsored by The Qualified Captain, allows VIP ticketholders to skip the line and experience the Fest from an exclusive stage-side tent that offers craft brews, local fare, and a VIP swag bag you can't get with general admission.

The new owners of Jen's Links at Lighthouse Cove are on a mission to provide a quality family entertainment experience in Barnegat Light, and have joined the HopSauce Fest as the Family Activities sponsor to bring unique games, prizes, and activities that even the youngest festival goers will enjoy.

Adults can take home a piece of the fun too including a chance to win the Priority Bikes e-Coast electric beach cruiser, valued at $2,000 via the on-site raffle.

Come enjoy tastes and color and wonderful sounds at HopSauce. For tickets to HopSauce Fest, please visit HopSaucefest.com. Coming from out of town? Turn one epic day into an epic Father's Day weekend! HopSauce's exclusive lodging sponsor, VRLBI, has amazing properties to help make your stay a memorable one. Check out: https://bit.ly/VRLBIHopSauce.

About Jetty Rock Foundation

The Jetty Rock Foundation is an approved 501(c)(3) charitable organization and the nonprofit arm of the Jetty brand. The mission of the Jetty Rock Foundation is to protect our oceans and waterways, and support those who build their lives around them. To learn more, please visit www.jettyrockfoundation.org. Media inquiries: [email protected].

SOURCE Jetty Rock Foundation