8th Annual Indian River Marine Flea Market and Fishing Show Gets Underway This Weekend

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend the 8th Annual Indian River Marine Flea Market and Fishing Show and Marine and Wildlife Art and Craft festival all take place at one location for one admission price of $7.00. Children 12 and under are free. The marine event runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Indian River Fairgrounds, 7955 58th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32967.

Fishing Show and Sale Over 200 Marine Vendors - Exhibitors

The marine flea market is ideal for bargain hunters looking for great buys. They can visit marine booths as vendors exhibit and sell their nautical and marine related merchandise and services during the two-day festival. The marine flea market is where you will find antique ships' clocks displayed next to state-of-the-art electronics. New and used FISHING gear finds its place in booths with outboard motors and marine artwork. Need a fishing rod? You can find hundreds – new and used in all sizes at giveaway prices. From rods to lures, there are 139 acres of incredible deals and huge savings for the whole family at the 8th Annual Indian River Marine Flea Market and Fishing Show.

Local boat dealers and boat builders including Blue Ocean Yachts, Fusion Boats, Eastward Boats, Bad Cats, East Coast Boat Works and Tail Chaser will be on hand to demonstrate and answer any questions about their fishing boats and offer special show pricing.

One of the highlights to this year's event is a Fishing Show with an offshore fishing simulator and there will be seminars on kayak fishing, surf fishing and Dolphin and Wahoo fishing lures explaining how they are rigged, best trolling speeds and trolling spreads.

Another highlight to this year's event is the Marine and Wildlife Art Festival and Craft Show. Marine, wildlife and nature artists and craftsmen are exhibiting and selling their work. Paintings, watercolor, jewelery, clothing, pottery, woodcarving, metalwork, leatherworks and decor will be exhibited and sold.

Festival food, two craft breweries and a full liquor bar will be available.

Visit the 8th Annual Indian River Marine Flea Market and Fishing Show website FLNauticalFleaMarket.com for more seminar information, discount tickets, vendor applications and specific driving directions. Contact Under the Sun Promotions, Inc. at 954-205-7813.

