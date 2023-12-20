8th Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference, 7th-8th March 2024 (London, UK) - Pioneering Advances in Immuno-Oncology

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "8th Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Leading the Immunotherapy Revolution - Pioneering Advances in Immuno-Oncology

The 8th Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference, a premier event dedicated to advancing the field of immuno-oncology, will take place 7th - 8th March 2024 in London, UK, where leading experts, researchers, and industry professionals will gather to shape the future of cancer treatment.

As a prominent Immuno-Oncology Conference, this event offers a unique platform to explore the latest advancements, breakthroughs, and innovations in the field. From antibodies and cellular therapies to immune-checkpoint research, our comprehensive program covers a wide range of topics, ensuring a holistic understanding of the dynamic landscape of immuno-oncology.

Engage in interactive sessions, insightful panel discussions, and thought-provoking keynote speeches delivered by renowned speakers. Contribute to interactive roundtables, where you can deliberate on key topics that are most relevant to your field. Exchange knowledge, network with peers, and foster collaborations with experts from around the world, as we collectively strive to drive progress and inspire hope in the fight against cancer.

Key Highlights:

  • Updates in development of ADC's and Bispecific Ab's
  • Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Combinations
  • Preclinical and Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments (Preclinical models for Immune checkpoint modulators)
  • Biomarkers and Personalized Medicine in IO
  • CAR-T Cell therapy, TCR Based-Cell Therapy
  • Tumor microenvironment and Oncolytic Viruses

Why Attend?

  • Exclusive conference to learn about antibodies, cellular therapy and immune-checkpoint research under one roof
  • Find out new case studies of immune-oncology projects in development
  • Contribute to interactive roundtables with your peers to deliberate key topics most relevant to you
  • Explore the latest platforms and technologies on the market for development
  • Discuss the best tool for your research in immune-oncology
  • Share your work and achievements with your industry peers in the Poster Session

Who Should Attend:

CSO, Director, VP, Head, Senior Investigator, Manager, Principal Scientist, Team Leader, Group Leaders, Professors, Assistant Professors, Research fellows, PhDs working on

  • Monoclonal and Bispecific Antibodies
  • Cell Therapy
  • Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yz3ifq

News Releases in Similar Topics

