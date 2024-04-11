8th Annual RNR Tire Express Mother's Day Giveaway Promises a New Buick Encore

Top Tire Retailer Offers $100,000 in Winnings to Commemorate Deserving Mothers

TAMPA, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the automotive industry's most celebrated campaigns has arrived for its 8th year, with RNR Tire Express (RNR), the leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels, announcing that nominations have officially opened for the 2024 Mother's Day Giveaway. This year's event promises $100,000 in prizes, as well as a brand new 2024 Buick Encore for one select nominee, to be awarded May 12th in honor of the holiday.

The annual giveaway is intended to recognize the incredible stories and journeys of those mothers who give all of themselves to their families each and every day. Those wishing to shine a spotlight on a special, deserving nominee can submit their story using the above link by midnight on Saturday, May 11th, 2024. Keeping in mind that the nominee must be a mother, and over the age of 18.

"The thousands of nominations that our team has had the privilege of receiving over these past 7 years have continuously showcased why it is we pour so much into this particular campaign," said RNR Tire Express Founder/CEO Larry Sutton. "Very few things embody the ethos and culture of RNR quite like the personal stories of strength, commitment, and selflessness that a mother displays on a daily basis."

After welcoming a record-setting submission pool in 2023, RNR is hopeful that this year's giveaway could prove the most impactful to-date. In furtherance of that ambition, over 100 RNR franchise locations will be participating in this year's Mother's Day Giveaway, offering free sets of tires to select winners in their communities.

"We welcome all nominations for deserving mothers throughout the country, and above all else, hope our efforts are able to leave a lasting impact on the communities we service," Sutton said. "We want to go the extra mile for them, since they go the extra mile for all of us every single day."

For more information regarding RNR Tire Express and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com .

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 195 locations in 29 states. The brand ranked No. 206 in Franchise Times' Top 400 list for 2023 and was recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR ranked No. 170 in Entrepreneur magazine's 2023 Franchise 500 ranking and #1 in the Tires and Wheels category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to help expand the franchise into prime markets throughout the country.

