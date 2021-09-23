8th edition of the Galien Medstartup Awards, October 27-28 2021, in New York City

The winners will be announced on October 28, during the Galien Week of Innovation . The same day, they will also meet with major pharmaceutical, biotech and medtech companies, as well as insurance companies, patient associations and investors on the Galien Medstartup Partnering platform to discuss the development of new partnerships.

Since 2013, Business France and the Galien Foundation have partnered to support the international development of the most promising French startups, selected by a world-renowned panel, and connecting them with leading American businesses. For the past eight years, the Galien Medstartup Awards have been a real springboard for French businesses, with more than 125 collaborative projects and Franco-American partnerships signed. The Medstartup Days helped raise US$300 million to date and led to more than 400 B2B meetings organized between French firms and North American investors, industrial companies and opinion leaders.

"The partnership between the Galien Foundation and Business France is strategically aligned with the Foundation's mission, which is to improve human health," explains Bruno Cohen, President of the Galien Foundation. "Our two organizations both recognize the importance of innovation in life sciences in securing health as an essential resource. The Galien Medstartup Program generates significant global business opportunities by bringing together the best ideas from the two largest centers of excellence in biopharmaceutical research: the United States and Europe."

This year, the Galien Medstartup Awards will be chaired by Bernard Poussot, Director of Roche Holding and former Chairman & CEO of Wyeth. The event will feature a remarkable world-renowned panel, rewarding the most innovative projects in the healthcare industry.

NOMINATED STARTUPS

Best collaboration in the pharmaceutical or biotechnology industry:

Acticor Biotech in partnership with Memorial Hermann, Texas Medical Center

MadSilico in partnership with Wishita State University

Whitelab genomics in partnership with University of California San Francisco

Best collaboration in the medtech or digital health sector:

Braintale in partnership with Massachusetts general hospital

general hospital Carthera in partnership with Lantheus Medical Imaging

Hemerion in partnership with Mount Sinai

Best collaboration dedicated to the developing or underserved populations worldwide:

Biophytis in partnership with William Beaumont Hospital

Genethon in partnership with Spark Therapeutics

Vivet Therapeutics in partnership with Pfizer and Mirum

French Healthcare is an innovative initiative aimed at bringing together French businesses, researchers and healthcare professionals to jointly promote their activities, expertise and technologies internationally. It helps promote the French vision for global health, based on a humanist approach to care and equitable and fair access to healthcare products and services. Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, in partnership with the French Healthcare Association and the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, is responsible for promoting the brand, which aims to coordinate a team approach to stimulate international cooperation and the influence of France's key strengths.

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program. Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 55 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of partners. Since January 2019, as part of the reform of the state support system for exports, Business France has given private partners responsibility for supporting French SMEs and mid-size companies in the following markets: Belgium, Hungary, Morocco, Norway, the Philippines and Singapore.

For further information, please visit www.businessfrance.fr

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation that improves the state of human health. Its mission is to serve as a vehicle for the open exchange of ideas that drive science and new innovations. Its vision is to catalyze the development of the next generation of innovative treatment and technologies that will improve health and save lives. Its scope is global, and their commitment to progress in medicine is both measurable and concrete. Its members express this through the establishment of productive relationships to build lasting bridges between the commercial research enterprise and local communities engaged in public policy, science, finance, academic research and the media. The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the USA for the Prix Galien, an international award that recognizes outstanding achievements in improving the global human condition through the development of innovative therapies. The Prix Galien was created in France in 1970 in honor of Claude Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical and medical technology research.

For more information, please visit www.galienfoundation.org

