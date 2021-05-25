8th Layer Insights podcast debuts on the CyberWire Network

FULTON, Md., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CyberWire announced today the launch of the podcast, " 8th Layer Insights ," debuting as part of the rapidly growing CyberWire podcast network . The host and creator of the show is the influential author, security researcher, and behavioral science enthusiast, Perry Carpenter. 8th Layer Insights, will delve into the complexities of human nature and how it influences security and risk. Topics will include cybersecurity, psychology, behavioral science, communication, leadership, and more.

"Perry has made invaluable contributions to the CyberWire's programs over the years, sharing his important insights with our global audience during his many appearances," said Peter Kilpe, the CyberWire's CEO and Executive Editor. "We're excited to be collaborating with him on this fascinating new show, and looking forward to sharing this inaugural season on our network."

"As a longtime fan of Hacking Humans and CyberWire Daily podcasts, I'm honored to be adding my voice to the network," said podcast creator, Perry Carpenter. "I'll be weaving together many diverse and extraordinary voices on this new show, and sharing important insights into why we think the way we think, and do the things we do. And I hope the listeners will have a little fun along the way too."

The CyberWire's B2B network features a diverse array of industry-leading podcasts, audio features, newsletters and stories that enable professionals, industry watchers, entrepreneurs, and investors to get up to speed, save time, and stay on top of the continually changing cybersecurity landscape. Each month, across the network, the CyberWire reaches as many as a quarter-million unique listeners with over a million downloads, including popular programs like its flagship news show, the CyberWire Daily , Hacking Humans , and Caveat . The network also features valuable programs from Industry leaders like Microsoft and Recorded Future .

About the CyberWire



The CyberWire gets people up to speed on cyber quickly and keeps them a step ahead in a continually changing industry. Situational awareness, continuing education, and professional development are the cornerstones of our programs. The CyberWire has long been trusted by many of the most influential leaders and professionals in the public and private sectors, around the world. We separate the signal from the noise. Learn more about our podcasts and newsletters at thecyberwire.com .

