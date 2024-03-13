8VC Names Karen White as Executive Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 8VC, a leading venture capital firm managing over $6 billion in committed capital, announced the addition of Karen White as Executive Partner.

Karen has been a driving force behind several multi-billion-dollar companies, and brings her extraordinary history of innovation, transformation, and hypergrowth to 8VC. She will work side by side with CEOs and founders to help scale their businesses and evolve their strategies and execution, building on a decade as a key advisor to both 8VC and portfolio companies including Addepar and OpenGov. From the 8VC platform, Karen will also co-found and lead a new technology company, to be announced at a later date.

"An unapologetically strong and bold leader who drives straight to what matters." Post this

According to 8VC General Partner Joe Lonsdale, "I've had the privilege of learning from and working closely with Karen for over a decade. She is respected throughout the tech world as an important leader who has achieved remarkable success over the years. CEOs value Karen's mentorship because she understands the product and technology side as deeply as the business and marketing side. She's an unapologetically strong and bold leader who drives straight to what matters."

As Karen notes, "The scale of ambition and pure intellectual horsepower at 8VC blows me away. I have enormous respect for Joe and what he's built here. It's a different kind of firm and is surrounded by the most engaged and active network I've ever seen. I could not be more excited to be working closely with our entrepreneurs to help them realize their ambitions, and to be co-founding a new company from within 8VC."

Karen was formerly CEO at RMS. Under her leadership, RMS launched its innovative risk platform and became the world's leading catastrophic risk tech company, leading to its acquisition by Moody's for $2 billion. While at RMS, she was named to Comparably's "50 Best CEOs of 2020" alongside the CEOs of Zoom, Microsoft, Apple and Google.

Prior to RMS, Karen was President and COO at Addepar, the pioneering investment management software company founded by Joe Lonsdale. Addepar's platform supports more than $5 trillion in total assets, and customers include the world's top financial services firms. Before Addepar, Karen was CEO and Chairman of enterprise SaaS company Syncplicity, leading it from seed stage to 30,000 customers and acquisition by EMC in just three years. Previously, Karen was an executive at Solarwinds, a multi-billion-dollar network management software company that successfully IPO'd in 2009.

From 1993-2000, Karen worked for CEO Larry Ellison in various top executive roles at Oracle, driving high revenue growth and innovation during a period of massive transformation, as the Internet created profound opportunity in virtually all industries. During her tenure, revenue grew to $10 billion, profits increased nearly 65x, and valuation exceeded $150 billion.

About 8VC:

8VC is a leading technology investment firm, backing visionary teams and industry-transforming companies. The partners have an extensive track record as founders, builders, and operators of companies including Palantir, Addepar, Resilience, and OpenGov. 8VC manages over $6 billion in committed capital, investing primarily in smart enterprise platforms, healthcare, logistics, Bio-IT, and defense. For more information, visit https://8vc.com .

SOURCE 8VC