8x Grammy Award Winning DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak) to Headline the Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment Indie Directors and Creators Lounge in Park City, Utah, during Sundance, January 25th, 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericka Nicole Malone is proud to present, 8x Grammy Award winning producer, songwriter, artist & director, DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak) performing live at the Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment Music Lounge, Saturday January 25, 2025, 8:00 p.m., at The Cabin Park 427 Main St, during The Sundance Film Festival.

Following a full day of networking and innovative programming, The Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment Indie Directors and Creators Lounge will once again transform into a live music experience with the sounds of world-renowned DJ Spinderella and an exclusive performance by one of today's most electrifying artists, DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak).

"For the past 5 years we have brought live musical performances to Park City, during Sundance. This year will be our biggest year ever with the talented and exciting DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak) , headlining our ENME Music Lounge," enthuses Ericka Nicole Malone. "Everyone is guaranteed to have a good time. What's better than electrifying music, celebrating diversity and the independent spirit with Luxury, Opulence, Cashmere and Chocolates?" questioned Ms. Malone, president of Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment and event host.

DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak) is a multi-award-winning superstar, producer, songwriter, artist & director. Anderson released his highly regarded 2020 single "Lockdown" on Juneteenth, inspired from his participation in a Los Angeles protest against police brutality. The record garnered him a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance. Anderson is one half of the R&B super duo, Silk Sonic, with fellow artist Bruno Mars. Their debut single "Leave The Door Open" garnered over a billion streams. The album's November 12, 2021, release received worldwide critical acclaim and earned the duo 4 Grammys and a SOLD-OUT Vegas residency.

For the second year, the legendary DJ Spinderella will get the crowd moving with her mixture of old school hip hop, R&B favorites, and today's top hits. As one-third of the iconic hip hop group, Salt-N-Pepa, the Grammy Award winner is a pioneer of hip-hop music and one of the best-known DJs in the world.

About the Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment Indie Directors and Creators Lounge January 24-26, 2025

In its fifth year, the Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment Indie Directors and Creators Lounge has become an essential gathering for industry influencers, thought leaders, and emerging creators. This invitation-only event is designed to foster collaboration, inspire new ideas, and celebrate the art of storytelling in a relaxed yet exciting environment.

Ericka Nicole Malone, renowned filmmaker and entertainment mogul, has built a quiet reputation for championing diverse voices in film and media. She invites industry professionals and special guests to experience panel discussions, premieres, performances, and more, in a relaxed and elegant environment.

The 2025 Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment Indie Directors and Creators Lounge weekend will feature a star-studded lineup of artists, performers, and industry leaders, including: Vanessa Estelle Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Jessica Betts, DJ QNice, Printz Board, Mali Music, and more to come.

For those interested in attending the Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment Indie Directors and Creators Lounge, please submit a request to, enmeindie.rsvpify.com for consideration. (RSVP does not guarantee entry)

To learn more about how to engage with this exclusive event, please contact:

Media Contact

Lisa Silhanek, 917 334 0815, [email protected]

Event Contact

Amy Malone, 323 972 4081, [email protected]

ErickaNicoleMalone.com

Anderson.Paak.com

ABOUT ANDERSON .PAAK:

Multi-hyphenate global superstar Anderson .Paak has no plans of slowing down. He spent his childhood playing drums in his church band in Oxnard, California. Continuing to pursue his passion, he released his debut album, Venice, in 2014 followed by Malibu two years later, landing him his first GRAMMY nomination. By 2021, he had four GRAMMY wins under his belt, most notably for his single "Lockdown," which was released on Juneteenth following his participation in a Los Angeles protest against police brutality. The same year, he debuted his collaborative R&B superduo Silk Sonic, alongside Bruno Mars, whose single "Leave The Door Open" garnered over one billion streams, earned them four more GRAMMYs and led to a sold-out Vegas residency.

Now an 8x GRAMMY Award winner, producer, songwriter, artist & director, Anderson .Paak continues to expand his achievements. Debuting in 2022, his alter ego DJ Pee .Wee showcases his Vinyl DJ sets with past performances at the likes of the Met Gala, F1 Las Vegas, and Coachella. Meanwhile, he also founded his own label APESHIT, teaming up with Universal Music Group, while also directing multiple music videos, landing a 2022 BET Award for "Best Director" and being credited on the highly regarded music video for Leon Bridges' "Motorbike." He also continues his philanthropic efforts with the Brandon Anderson Foundation with his annual .Paak House event which benefits underserved youth in areas of art & music. Currently, .Paak is finishing production on his feature film directorial debut K-POPS, which is slated to screen at TIFF on September 7th. .Paak recently released his latest album, Why Lawd? under his group project NxWorries with producer Knxwledge. He also wrote this year's Olympic Anthem, Hello World, alongside Gwen Stefani and producer Ryan Tedder.

About Ericka Nicole Malone

Ericka Nicole Malone is an award-winning writer, director, and producer known for her innovative approach to independent filmmaking. With a passion for telling diverse and compelling stories, Malone has earned acclaim for her work across film, television, touring play production, digital platforms and philanthropy. Her commitment to uplifting underrepresented voices has made her a leading figure in the industry, particularly in the realm of indie cinema. Her credits include: Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story The feature film stars Grammy Award-winner Ledisi, Columbus Short, Janet Hubert, Keith Robinson, and Corbin Bleu. The film has garnered over 60 award nominations and 38 wins during its film festival run. Available on Hulu. Ward of the State TV series pilot starring Janet Hubert (Fresh Prince of Bel Air), Aloma Wright (Suits) and Vanessa Estelle Williams (Soul Food). "In Love With Tyrone", a musical stage play starring Robin Givens and Leon.

