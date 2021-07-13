8x8 Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Powering Highly Collaborative Workplace Environments with Integrated Employee (EX) and Customer Experience Management (CX) Solutions

"With its integrated platform and a complete portfolio of as-a-service solutions, 8x8 addresses growing business demand for flexible consumption of communications, collaboration, and CX management tools," said Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan. "Key performance metrics, including revenue growth, channel sales, and traction among midmarket and enterprise customers, underline the effectiveness of 8x8's strategy and execution."

A 2021 global Frost & Sullivan survey of contact center investment decision makers reveals that 63% of surveyed businesses are already integrating their unified communications (UC) and CX solutions and another 26% are planning to do so in the next two years. An improved customer journey (54%) and a better agent experience (52%) top the list of key benefits businesses are pursuing with an integrated UC and CX strategy.

8x8's set of unified communications-as–a-service (UCaaS), video communications-as-a-service (VCaaS), and contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) capabilities delivers exceptional operational efficiencies and offers significant productivity benefits. With the launch of its experience communications-as-a-service (XCaaS) solutions, the company demonstrates an impressive ability to address a variety of communication-intensive roles in customer organizations. The pending launch of persona-based profiles (e.g., Receptionist, Admin, and Sales) will provide tailored XCaaS capabilities and integrations for different types of users, including cross-populating UC and contact center features across personas. This XCaaS approach leverages different modules on the integrated platform to expose the desired features within a user's 8x8 Work app interface based on the selected persona and license agreement. Furthermore, 8x8 blends communications and collaboration tools with productivity, business, and vertical applications to boost the return on clients' cloud communications and CX investments.

On the strength of these timely services, 8x8 is finding rapid traction among midmarket and enterprise customers. The company is also building strategic channel partnerships to accelerate growth and diversify its customer opportunities. 8x8 has already expanded its channel program to provide value-added resellers (VARs) with the financial and logistical mechanisms needed to ensure frictionless customer migration to UCaaS and CCaaS.

"International expansion is another important growth focus for 8x8 as it continues to extend its global reach by enhancing regional and country coverage and support capabilities. This allows multinational organizations to deploy a single integrated solution that serves all customers, employees, and partners around the world with the same high-quality communications, contact center, and analytics services," noted Popova. "Overall, 8x8's compelling vision and effective strategy execution position it for continued success in the rapidly evolving business communications space."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

