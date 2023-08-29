9.01 Reasons You Can't Miss Healthier 901 Fest at Shelby Farms Park

This free, family event kicks off the community effort to lose one million pounds in three years

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We've got 9.01 reasons you can't miss Healthier 901 Fest this weekend at Shelby Farms Park this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.! Healthier 901 powered by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare issues a challenge for Mid-Southerners to lose one million pounds in three years and was fueled by the results of the health system's most recent Community Health Needs Assessment that identified heart disease and cancer as the top causes of death in Shelby and DeSoto Counties. Obesity is a contributing factor to both comorbidities.

Methodist Le Bonheur invites the Greater Memphis community to join the challenge, not to mention the FUN, at Healthier 901 Fest. Whether you want to lose five pounds, 50 pounds, or make healthier choices in your life, this FREE event has something for everyone. Here's nine of our favorite things to do at Healthier 901 Fest:

1 – Did we say it's FREE? Healthier 901 Fest provides FREE entertainment for the whole family.

Bring the kids and check out the Le Bonheur Family Zone with giant inflatables, interactive games, face painting and more.

2 – Get to know our special celebrity guest Sherri Shepherd!

Four-time Emmy nominated and NAACP Image Award-winning talk show host, sitcom actress and comedian, Sherri Shepherd will co-emcee the event and share her inspiring personal health journey from the mainstage.

3 – Always wanted to try a new workout? Here's your chance with our group fitness workouts!

From cardio kickboxing to hip hop dancing to chair yoga, we have a variety of group fitness classes taught by the area's most popular trainers and designed to meet everyone's level of fitness and comfort.

4 – Learn healthy kitchen secrets from local celebrity chefs.

Not sure how to start creating healthier meals in your life? Sample delicious healthy dishes from Chef Kelly English and Kroger Chef Chris Beavers and learn how to create the dishes in your own kitchen!

5 – Jumpstart your journey to a healthier lifestyle.



Take part in free health screenings and coaching from Cigna Healthcare at their Wellness in Motion mobile clinic.

6 – Enjoy the last days of summer with a picnic at the park.

Don't stress about packing snacks or lunch. A variety of delicious and healthy food trucks will be on site with food for purchase. (As a note, this is the only cost for attendees.)

7 – Get help creating an official Healthier 901 account.

Tech support is on standby to help event participants create Healthier 901 accounts. This can be done independently at Healthier901.com, but experts will be there to assist with enrollment.

8 – Enter to win exciting sponsor giveaways.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. , attendees who have an official Healthier 901 account will be automatically entered into hourly drawings for awesome giveaways from our sponsors including Nike, Kroger, Planet Fitness, the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South and Victory Bike Studio, valued from $100 – $1,000!

9 – Stay hydrated and cool – even in the heat.

Hydration is essential for good health, especially in the heat. Stop by any of our water stations or spend some time near the misting fans.

9.01 – Did we mention the event is free?

Healthier 901 Fest is for everyone regardless of where you are in your health journey. Whether you want to lose five or 50 pounds – or if you simply want to live a healthier life – join the movement and come check out the event!

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital , ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

