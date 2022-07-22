9.01% Y-O-Y Growth Rate of 2022 is Estimated for Cold Chain Logistics Market in the UK, Insights on Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Scope, Outlook, Opportunities, Forecast, and Analysis by 2022-2026

Cold Chain Logistics Market in UK 2022-2026: Use of RFID in Cold Chain Logistics to Drive the Growth

The current temperature monitoring systems such as temperature dataloggers and strip chart recorders are mostly expensive and non-automated, requiring manual inspection.

RFID devices can provide more accurate reading when compared with current temperature monitoring systems without opening the package.

These RFID derives placed in cold storage transport vehicles, which helps enterprises monitor the environment temperature on the go, based on which the temperature inside the vehicle can be controlled and managed efficiently. This will help in maintaining the quality of products inside the vehicle. Such uses of RFID in cold chain logistics will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Cold Chain Logistics Market in UK 2022-2026: Poor Customer Satisfaction to Challenge the Growth

It is essential to anticipate customers' future needs for procurement and installation of cold chain equipment, which is approximately 1.5 to 2 years.

Capacity needs of customers, such as healthcare providers, also increase over time with new vaccine introductions, campaigns, and population growth. If vendors cannot offer the required flexibility to customers, it will lead to their dissatisfaction.

These issues will lead to a poor experience for customers, thus encouraging enterprises to opt for better solutions for the storage and transportation of their products. Hence, it will impact the growth of cold chain logistics in the UK during the forecast period.

Cold Chain Logistics Market in UK 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Cold Chain Logistics Market in UK 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

AGRO Merchants Group

Andrew Marr International Ltd

Chiltern Cold Storage Group Ltd.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

NewCold Cooperatief UA

Posten Norge AS

Seafast Logitics Ltd.

Trade Distribution Ltd

XPO Logistics Inc.

The cold chain logistics market in the UK is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Cold Chain Logistics Market in UK 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cold chain logistics market growth in the UK during the next five years

Estimation of the cold chain logistics market size in the UK and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cold chain logistics market in the UK

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold chain logistics market vendors in the UK

Cold Chain Logistics Market in UK Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.22% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.01 Regional analysis UK Performing market contribution UK at 100% Key consumer countries UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGRO Merchants Group, Andrew Marr International Ltd, Chiltern Cold Storage Group Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Posten Norge AS, Seafast Logitics Ltd., Trade Distribution Ltd, and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

