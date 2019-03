DUBLIN, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar PV Inverter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global solar PV inverter market was worth US$ 6.7 Billion in 2018

A solar inverter is one of the most essential elements of a solar electric power plant. Often considered as the brain of the system, its basic function is to convert direct current (DC) from solar panels to alternating current (AC). Apart from this, solar inverters help in maximizing electricity production by constantly varying the resistance (load) as well as ensuring compliance with regulations about feeding electricity into the grid. Some of the other capabilities of these inverters include optimizing power, managing temperature, and controlling and monitoring all parameters, yields, and operational data of the power plant. At present, solar PV inverters majorly find applications in the utilities and industrial sectors.

Global Solar PV Inverter Market Trends:

The global demand of solar inverters has been rising robustly over the last few years. A key factor catalyzing this demand is the increasing environmental concerns regarding greenhouse emissions and the importance of solar and other renewable energy sources to reduce these emissions.

Moreover, the increasing cost of fossil fuels is also making solar power a more economical energy source. Additionally, the prices of solar inverters have also declined in recent years making them more affordable to the general population. This has resulted in a strong growth in the installation of solar electric systems across both developed and developing regions across the globe. Other factors driving this market include the need for rural electrification, technological advancements, increasing government support, rising investments in renewable energy, etc.

Looking forward, the global solar PV inverter market value is projected to exceed US$ 9.1 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global solar PV inverter market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global solar PV inverter industry?

What is the breakup of the global solar PV inverter market on the basis of technology?

What is the breakup of the global solar PV inverter market on the basis of voltage?

What is the breakup of the global solar PV inverter market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global solar PV inverter market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global solar PV inverter market?

What is the structure of the global solar PV inverter market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global solar PV inverter market?

How are solar PV inverters manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Solar PV Inverter Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Technology

5.4 Market Breakup by Voltage

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Central Inverters

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 String Inverters

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Microinverters

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Voltage

7.1 <_000 />7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 1,000 - 1,499 V

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 > 1,500 V

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Utility Scale

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Residential Scale

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Small Commercial Scale

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Large Commercial Scale

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Industrial Scale

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Global Solar PV Inverter Industry: SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Global Solar PV Inverter Industry: Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Research and Development

11.3 Raw Material Procurement

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 Marketing

11.6 Distribution

11.7 End-Use



12 Global Solar PV Inverter Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Global Solar PV Inverter Industry: Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Solar PV Inverter Manufacturing Process

14.1 Product Overview

14.2 Raw Material Requirements

14.3 Manufacturing Process

14.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 ABB Ltd

15.3.2 Schneider Electric SE

15.3.3 Siemens AG

15.3.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

15.3.5 Omron Corporation

15.3.6 General Electric Company

15.3.7 SMA Solar Technology AG

15.3.8 Delta Energy Systems Inc.

15.3.9 Enphase Energy Inc.

15.3.10 SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

15.3.11 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

15.3.12 Kstar New Energy Co. Ltd

15.3.13 Sineng Electric Co. Ltd

15.3.14 Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd

15.3.15 Tabuchi Electric Co. Ltd

15.3.16 TBEA Sunoasis Co. Ltd

15.3.17 Toshiba Corporation



